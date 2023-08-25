US Open 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Andrey Rublev vs. (LL) Emil Ruusuvuori

Date: 28 August 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hard court

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Andrey Rublev vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview

Andrey Rublev at the Cincinnati Masters

Seeded 7th in the upcoming 2023 US Open, Andrey Rublev has had a scintillating year so far. He started out his march to success this year by reaching the quarter-finals at the first slam of the year, the Australian Open. He lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

After that, Rublev was the main highlight at the Dubai Championships, making it to the finals but he lost to Daniil Medvedev. It took him four months to register his first title win at the Monte Carlo Masters, beating the likes of Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz, and Karen Khachanov on the way.

It was at the Terra Wortmann Open way back in June that Rublev made it to his third final for the season. But he was no match against Alexander Bublik losing the match by 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

After his Wimbledon run was halted by Djokovic in the quarter-finals, Rublev won the Nordea Open, beating three of the top five seedings.

Emil Ruusuvuori at the Cincinnati Masters

On the other hand, Emil Ruusuvuori has not had the best of years in terms of success at the Grand Slams. His recent Slams results include a Round of 64 finish at the Australian Open and the Roland Garros, and a first-round knockout at the Wimbledon Championships.

After a woeful start to the year, he had made a splendid start at the Miami Open and ended the competition with a quarter-final finish. His run was halted by 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner. But the Finnish star impressed everyone by beating the likes of the Botic Van de Zandschulp and Roberto Bautista Agut on the way.

And recently at the Libema Open, Ruusuvuori made it to his first-ever semi-final in over a year, knocking out all the probable winners on the way. He beat Brandon Nakashima in the first round followed by a 2-6, 7-6, 4-6 win over Ugo Humbert in the second round.

In the quarter-finals, he took revenge over Sinner for his Miami Open loss winning the match on straight sets by 6-3, 6-4.

Andrey Rublev vs Emil Ruusuvuori head-to-head

The duo have faced off a total of three times with Rublev winning on two occasions. Ruusuvuori's one win came in their recent meeting at the Cincinnati Open in a classic Round of 32 matchup.

Andrey Rublev vs Emil Ruusuvuori odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Andrey Rublev Emil Ruusuvuori

Odds will be updated when released.

Andrey Rublev vs Emil Ruusuvuori prediction

Andrey Rublev will go into the 2023 US Open first-round match as the absolute favorite considering his recent run of form and confidence. Rublev has a very nice first serve which has been pivotal for his success in recent times, which could prove hard to return for Ruusuvuori.

Despite losing in their last meeting at the Cincinnati Open, Rublev would bank on his calmness and composure. Ruusuvuori, on the other hand, will be the second favorite despite winning their last match.

The Finnish star will look to trust his defensive skillsets. He will look to take this match to the absolute last set if he is to have any chance of progressing to the next round.

Rublev has a better record on the hard court compared to that of Ruusuvuori and he will be the ideal pick for the first-round matchup.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.

Poll : Who will win? Andrey Rublev Emil Ruusuvuori 0 votes