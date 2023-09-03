US Open 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper

Date: September 4, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper preview

Andrey Rublev at the 2023 US Open.

World No. 8 Andrey Rublev will take on Jack Draper in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open on Monday.

Rublev defeated Arthur Cazaux and Gael Monfils to make it to the third round, where he faced another Frenchman, Arthur Rinderknech. The Russian was able to get back on serve the first time he fell behind by a break in the opening set, but wasn't able to do so yet again and lost the set.

A break of serve in the sixth game of the second game put Rublev in the lead, which he never let go of to claim the set. He dominated the third set as he bagged six games in a row to take it.

The two defended their serves quite well for most of the fourth set, but Rinderknech started to crumble under pressure towards the end. Rublev let go of three match points at 5-4, but broke his opponent's serve in the final game of the match to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5.

Draper knocked out Radu Albot and Hubert Hurkacz to reach the third round, where he was up against Michael Mmoh. The British youngset captured the first couple of sets with ease and looked on course for a routine win.

Mmoh then turned up the heat as he jumped to a 3-0 lead in the third set and went on to clinch the set as well. He broke Draper's serve to start the fourth set, but the latter regained control of the match to go 5-2 up. He soon served out the proceedings to wrap up a 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win.

Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper head-to-head

Rublev leads Draper 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Citi Open in straight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev -300 +1.5 (-650) Over 37.5 (-120) Jack Draper +225 -1.5 (+360) Under 37.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Andrey Rublev vs Jack Draper prediction

Jack Draper at the 2023 US Open.

After an injury plagued season, Draper is finally showing what he's capable of when he's fully healthy. He has now reached the fourth round of a Major for the first time. The Brit rained down 13 aces and a total of 52 winners as against 47 unforced errors.

Rublev had a pretty good showing in the previous round as well. He won 80% of his first serve points and struck 35 winners compared to 23 unforced errors. The Russian is now vying for a fourth quarterfinal appearance at the US Open.

Rublev has able been to match and surpass Draper's shotmaking so far, having won both of their previous encounters. The Russian also has no trouble in dealing with his opponent's lefty serve.

The US Open has been Rublev's best Major so far and he's quite good at making it to the quarterfinal stage at the very least. Draper won't go down without a fight and could spring a surprise too, but the Russian will be favored to make it past him.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in four sets.