US Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka vs Maryna Zanevska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Maryna Zanevska

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Date: Monday, August 28

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Aryna Sabalenka vs Maryna Zanevska preview

2023 US Open - Previews

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on World No. 113 Maryna Zanevska in the first round of the 2023 US Open on Monday.

The Belarusian had had an excellent season so far, amassing 44 wins from 54 matches and title-winning runs at the Australian Open, Adelaide International and the Madrid Open. She also secured runner-up finishes at the Indian Wells and Stuttgart Open.

The 25-year-old will enter the US Open on the back of a semi-final run at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. She defeated the likes of Daria Kasatkina and Ons Jabeur en route to the last four, but eventually fell prey to Karolina Muchova. The Czech player outlasted Sabalenka in an absorbing three-set contest 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2.

2023 Australian Open - Day 2

On the other hand, Maryna Zanevska has had an average season so far, chalking up eight wins from 23 matches and a semi-final run at the Lyon Open. She also reached the second round at the Hobart International.

The 30-year-old will enter the US Open on the back of early exits at Wimbledon and the WTA Stanford 125. She is currently on a seven-match losing streak on the women's tour. Her last appearance on court was at the WTA Stanford 125, where German player Tamara Korpatsch outfoxed her in the first round 6-3, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Maryna Zanevska head-to-head

The head-to-head between Sabalenka and Zanevska is locked at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Maryna Zanevska odds

Aryna Sabalenka vs Maryna Zanevska prediction

Western & Southern Open - Day 7

This tie between Aryna Sabalenka and Maryna Zanevska promises to be an interesting battle between two players at different stages of their careers.

Sabalenka, the Belarusian powerhouse, has had an exceptional season so far and has established herself as one of the top players on the WTA tour. Her aggressive baseline game, powerful groundstrokes, and ability to dictate play make her a formidable opponent.

On the other hand, Zanevska has had a mediocre season. While she reached the semifinals at the Lyon Open, her recent form has been inconsistent. She will be looking to regain her rhythm and confidence as she enters the US Open. Her versatility and ability to mix up her shots will be crucial in countering Sabalenka's aggressive style.

Considering their respective skill sets and recent form, Sabalenka is the clear favorite to win this first-round clash. Her powerful game and experience on the big stage give her the edge. Zanevska will be eager to snap her losing streak, but could find it ardous to deal with the Belarusian. The second seed's firepower and consistency make her the likely winner in this first-round encounter.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.