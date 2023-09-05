US Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (23) Qinwen Zheng

Date: September 6, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng preview

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open.

2023 Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will take on Qinwen Zheng in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open on Wednesday.

Sabalenka eased past Maryna Zanevska, Jodie Burrage and Clara Burel in straight sets to reach the fourth round, where Daria Kasatkina awaited her. The Belarusian wasted no time in capturing the first set as she dropped just one game to claim it.

The second set started with three consecutive breaks of serve and ended in similar fashion, with Sabalenka edging out Kasatkina to win 6-1, 6-3. With the win, she has now reached the quarterfinals of all four Majors this year. She also claimed the No. 1 ranking following Iga Swiatek's exit.

Zheng's road to the fourth round included wins over Nadia Podoroska, Kaia Kanepi and Lucia Bronzetti. She faced last year's runner-up in New York, Ons Jabeur, for a spot in the last eight.

Zheng started the first set on a strong note as she jumped to a 4-1 lead. Jabeur tried to get back in the game by snagging a break of serve, but the Chinese youngster nabbed the next two games to take the set.

The two traded service breaks to start the second set, but Zheng pulled ahead by bagging four games in a row to lead 5-2. She got broken while trying to close out the match and then wasted a match point on Jabeur's serve as well.

Zheng stepped up to serve for the match once again and was able to wrap it up on her second try to complete a 6-2, 6-4 win. She has now reached her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -350 +1.5 (-1000) Over 21.5 (-105) Qinwen Zheng +260 -1.5 (+475) Under 21.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng prediction

Qinwen Zheng at the 2023 US Open.

While both scored a straight sets victories in the previous round, they had their fair share of troubles. Both dropped their serve thrice, with Zheng managing to get only 45% of first serves in play.

Sabalenka has won all of her matches in straight sets and hasn't lost more than five games in any of them. As the No. 1 in waiting, she would love nothing more than to begin her reign by finishing first. For now, the Belarusian is aiming to reach her fifth straight semifinal at the Majors.

Both players love to hit big, but Sabalenka is the only one who has shown the capability to handle other powerfull ballstrikers. Zheng usually struggles against them, often feeling rushed and mistiming her shots.

Zheng's serve is also more volatile compared to Sabalenka's, who often finds a way to get through her matches even with her serve misfiring. Given how they've played so far, this contest leans heavily in the Belarusian's favor.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.