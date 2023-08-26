US Open 2023: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Sloane Stephens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Sloane Stephens

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Date: Monday, August 28

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Sloane Stephens preview

Beatriz Haddad Maia - Press Conference

19th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia will take on Sloane Stephens in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

The Haddad Maia has made an encouraging start to the season, garnering 27 wins from 44 matches and semi-final appearances at the French Open and the Abu Dhabi Open. She also reached the quarterfinals in Rome, Stuttgart, Qatar and Adelaide.

The 27-year-old will enter New York on the back of early exits at the Canada Open and the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Czech player Karolina Muchova outlasted her in the first round in Cincinnati 6-7(3), 6-1, 6-4. Haddad Maia will be determined to make amends and start well at the US Open.

Western & Southern Open - Day 3

On the other hand, Sloane Stephens has made a modest start to the season, registering 23 wins from 40 matches and a title-winning run at the WTA Saint Malo 125. She also reached the semifinals at the Morocco Open.

The 30-year-old will enter the US Open on the back of a third round finish in Cincinnati and a quarter-final run at the Tennis in the Land event in Cleveland. She defeated the likes of Lauren Davis and Mirra Andreeva en route to the last eight, but eventually bowed out against Sara Sorribes Tormo. The Spanish player defeated Stephens in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Sloane Stephens head-to-head

Haddad Maia leads the head-to-head against Stephens 1-0. She defeated the American at the 2019 Mexican Open.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Sloane Stephens odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Beatriz Haddad Maia Sloane Stephens

All odds are sourced by BetMGM. (To be updated)

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Sloane Stephens prediction

Qatar Total Energies Open - Day Four

The first round of the 2023 US Open promises a gripping encounter between the 19th seed, Beatriz Haddad Maia, and the experienced American, Sloane Stephens. Both players will be aiming to make a strong start at the US Open.

Haddad Maia has showcased her potential this season with impressive performances at the French Open, Wimbledon and the Abu Dhabi Open. Her powerful groundstrokes and aggressive style of play make her a tough competitor on any surface. The Brazialian's ability to dictate play from the baseline, coupled with her strong serve, will be key weapons against Stephens. She will look to take control of the rallies and put pressure on her opponent's defense.

On the other hand, Stephens, a former US Open champion, brings a wealth of experience to the court. Known for her athleticism and defensive skills, the 30-year-old possesses a solid all-around game. Her ability to retrieve seemingly impossible shots and redirect the pace of the ball can frustrate her opponents. Against Haddad Maia, she will aim to counter the Brazilian's aggression with her exceptional court coverage and counterpunching abilities.

Considering their head-to-head record, with Haddad Maia leading 1-0, she enters this match with a psychological advantage. However, Stephens' experience and ability to raise her game on the big stage cannot be overlooked.

Based on recent form and their respective skill sets, Haddad Maia will be the slight favourite in this first-round clash at the 2023 US Open. The outcome may ultimately hinge on her ability to maintain her offensive play while minimizing unforced errors. Stephens' recent form and resilience could cause a few problems for Haddad Maia, but she should be able to sneak through to the second round.

Pick: Haddad Maia to win in three sets.