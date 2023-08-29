US Open 2023: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Taylor Townsend preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Taylor Townsend

Date: August 30, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Taylor Townsend preview

Beatriz Haddad Maia at the 2023 US Open.

Nineteenth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia will take on home favorite Taylor Townsend in the second round of the 2023 US Open on Wednesday.

Haddad Maia was up against 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round. The Brazilian broke her opponent's serve twice in the first set to capture it with ease.

Haddad Maia led by a break in the second set, but was unable to hold on to the lead she secured. Stephens claimed four of the last five games of the set to take it and level the proceedings.

Haddad Maia had the upper hand in the third set as well, but Stephens came down from a break deficit twice to level the score. The Brazilian then snagged another break of serve and remained in front this time around to win the match 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Townsend, ranked outside the top 100 in singles, faced World No. 40 Varvara Gracheva in her opener. A solitary break of serve proved to be enough for the American to clinch the first set.

Townsend raced to a 5-0 lead in the second set, but failed to serve out the match on her first try. Gracheva bagged the next couple of games in an act of final resistance. The American closed out the proceedings on her second attempt to score a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Taylor Townsend head-to-head

This will be the first main draw meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Taylor Townsend odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Beatriz Haddad Maia -225 +1.5 (-600) Over 22.5 (+100) Taylor Townsend +175 -1.5 (+340) Under 22.5 (-140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Taylor Townsend prediction

Taylor Townsend at the 2023 US Open.

Haddad Maia overcame Stephens in a near three-hour tussle to advance further. She struck an equal number of winners and unforced errors at 40, while her five double faults outweighed the lone ace she managed to hit.

Townsend, on the other hand, had an relatively easier time dealing with Gracheva. While she did falter a bit while trying to wrap up the contest, she recovered rather quickly. It was a pretty clean match from her side as she dished out 23 winners against 20 unforced errors.

Both players are left-handed, so the slight advantage they have over the rest of the tour is neutralized.

Haddad Maia is more reliant on her powerful groundstrokes and baseline heavy game. Townsend, meanwhile, adds a touch of finesse and loves coming forward to the net to finish off points. The American won 19/21 points while doing the same in the previous round.

Townsend has the potential to keep Haddad Maia on her toes throughout the match. However, as the former has flourished more in doubles compared to singles this year, the Brazlian will still be favored to win this match.

Pick: Beatriz Haddad Maia to win in three sets.