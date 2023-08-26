US Open 2023: Ben Shelton vs Pedro Cachin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Ben Shelton vs Pedro Cachin

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Date: Monday, August 28

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Ben Shelton vs Pedro Cachin preview

World No. 46 Ben Shelton will square off against World No. 66 Pedro Cachin in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

The American has made a propitious start to the season, garnering 14 wins from 36 matches and a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open. He also reached the semifinals at the Cagliari Challenger.

The 20-year-old will enter the US Open on the back of second-round exits at the Canada Open and the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Greek No. 1 Stefanos Tsitsipas outfoxed him in a close contest, 7-6(3), 7-6(2), in Cincinnati. Shelton will be determined to make a significant impact in New York.

On the other hand, Pedro Cachin has amassed 26 wins from 50 matches and a title-winning run at the Swiss Open.

He also secured a runner-up finish at the Madrid Challenger and reached the fourth round at the Madrid Open.

The Argentinian will enter the US Open on the back of a quarterfinal run at the Austrian Open in Kitzbuhel.

He defeated Albert Ramos en route to the last eight but couldn't fend off Laslo Djere. The Serbian player outplayed Cachin in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Ben Shelton vs Pedro Cachin head-to-head

The head-to-head between Shelton and Cachin is locked at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Ben Shelton vs Pedro Cachin odds

Ben Shelton vs Pedro Cachin prediction

Ben Shelton and Pedro Cachin will face off in a battle of rising stars in the first round of the US Open. Both players have shown promise throughout the season, making this match a highly anticipated encounter.

Shelton, the 20-year-old American, has had a solid start to the year, with notable performances at the Australian Open and the Cagliari Challenger.

He possesses a powerful game, relying on his strong serve and aggressive baseline play. His ability to dictate points and hit winners from all areas of the court will be crucial in this matchup.

On the other side of the net, Cachin, hailing from Argentina, has also had a commendable season. With a title-winning run at the Swiss Open and a strong showing at the Madrid Challenger, Cachin has proven his ability to compete at a high level. He possesses a well-rounded game with accurate groundstrokes and excellent defensive skills.

Considering their head-to-head record of 0-0, it is difficult to predict a clear winner. However, based on recent form and the potential clash of styles, Shelton may have a slight edge in this matchup.

If he can maintain his offensive play and hold his nerve in crucial moments, he could emerge victorious. Cachin will present a tough challenge for the talented American, but Shelton should be able to pass this test and progress to the next round.

Pick: Shelton to win in four sets.