US Open 2023: Borna Coric vs Sebastian Baez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (27) Borna Coric vs Sebastian Baez

Tournament: US Open 2023

Date: Tuesday, August 29

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Borna Coric vs Sebastian Baez preview

Coric opens his campaign on Tuesday.

Twenty-seventh seed Borna Coric gets his US Open campaign up and running against unseeded Argentine Sebastian Baez. It's a rematch of the pair's Winston-Salem semifinal this week.

The 29th-ranked Coric improved to 22-17 on the season with a trio of wins this week in Winston-Salem, dropping only one set in three matches. In the ongoing North American hardcourt swing, the 26-year-old made the Los Cabos semifinal but won only one of three matches across the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open.

Coric had a lukewarm start to the season - winning two of his first four matches - before reaching back-to-back quarterfinals at Montpellier and Dubai. Following a four-match losing streak, the Croat made the last four in Madrid and the quarterfinal in Rome.

Following another four-match losing streak, Coric has gone 6-3. He has a 12-7 record at Flushing Meadows, where he made the second round last year and the quarterfinals in 2020.

Meanwhile, the 42nd-ranked Baez has also had a good week at Winston-Salem this week, improving to 24-19 in 2023. The 22-year-old Argentine is coming off his second title of the season at Kitzbuhel, having won his first at Cordoba in February.

Since then, he has reached the Santiago semifinal and three other quarterfinals. Baez lost on his US Open main draw debut last year, going down to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Borna Coric vs Sebastian Baez head-to-head

The pair hasn't met before on tour, so their head-to-head record is 0-0.

Borna Coric vs Sebastian Baez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Borna Coric Sebastian Baez

The odds will be updated when they release.

Borna Coric vs Sebastian Baez prediction

Baez is looking to get off the mark at Flushing Meadows.

Both Coric and Baez like to dominate opponents from the baseline and have similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

Coric, though, takes the edge because of his superior consistency, experience and pedigree, especially on hardcourts, where he has gone 134-109 and won one title. Baez, meanwhile, is only 9-23 on the surface.

Moreover, Coric has gone deep in New York, which should stand him in good stead against his Argentinian opponent. Expect the Croat to prevail.

Pick: Coric in four sets