US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (26) Dan Evans

Date: September 2, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Carlos Alcaraz vs Dan Evans preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 US Open.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on Dan Evans in the third round of the 2023 US Open on Saturday.

Alcaraz advanced to the second round courtesy of Dominik Koepfer's mid-match retirement. He was up against Lloyd Harris for a spot in the third round. The Spaniard was in full flight right from the start and broke his opponent's serve twice to clinch the opener.

Alcaraz was even more dominant in the second set as he claimed it for the loss of just one game. Harris made the third set a bit competitive as he snagged a break of serve to go 4-2 up.

However, Alcaraz broke back immediately to get back on serve. The two managed to extend the set into a tie-break, in which the defending champion came out on top to win the match 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Evans defeated Daniel Elahi Galan in straight sets to reach the second round, where Botic van de Zandschulp awaited him. The Brit lost the first set rather tamely, but responded by dishing out a breadstick to claim the second set.

Evans broke van de Zandschulp's serve twice to capture the third set as and tighten his grip on the match. An early break of serve put him ahead 4-1 in the fourth set as well. While the Brit let go of a match point on his opponent's serve at 5-2, he closed out the match in the following game to win 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Dan Evans head-to-head

Alcaraz leads Evans 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Barcelona Open in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Dan Evans odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz Dan Evans

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Dan Evans prediction

Dan Evans at the 2023 US Open.

Alcaraz was cruising to an easy win, but then had to overcome a spirited challenge from Harris to finally emerge victorious. He has now extended his unbeaten run in New York to nine matches. The Spaniard won 69% of his first serve points and struck 33 winners in all, while committing four less unforced errors.

Evans rallied from a set down to oust van de Zandschulp. The Brit recovered quite nicely after a slow start and he fired 29 winners over the course of his win. He'll need to raise his level even further going forward as he's never even won a set against Alcaraz so far.

Evans is a challenging prospect to face as he employs an array of tactics with his defensive brand of tennis. However, Alcaraz has shown that he's able to handle the Brit's disruptive game with ease, and the World No. 1 is likely to do so yet again to continue his title defense.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.