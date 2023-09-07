US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (3) Daniil Medvedev

Date: September 8, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 US Open.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will square off against World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open on Friday.

Alcaraz kicked off his title defense with wins over Dominik Koepfer, Lloyd Harris, Dan Evans and Matteo Arnaldi to make the last eight. He went up against 2020 US Open finalist Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz was the first to face break points in the opening set, but saved both of them for a hold to make it 4-3. He proceeded to break Zverev's serve in the following game to go 5-3 up and then served out the set with ease.

Alcaraz was even more dominant in the second set, breaking his opponent's serve twice to clinch it. His level dipped a bit in the third set, but Zverev was unable to capitalize on it. The Spaniard bagged the last three games of the match to wrap up a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Meanwhile, Medvedev defeated Attila Balazs, Christopher O'Connell, Sebastian Baez and Alex de Minaur to reach the quarterfinals, where Andrey Rublev awaited him. The former World No. 1 trailed 3-0 in the first set, but won six of the next seven games to capture the opener.

Medvedev was on the backfoot yet again as he went down 3-1 in the second set. However, he turned the tables on Rublev once more as he reeled off five straight games to take the set.

The third set played out in similar fashion, with Medvedev coming from behind once again after trailing 4-2. He nabbed the next four games to win the match 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head

Alcaraz leads Medvedev 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Spaniard won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Wimbledon in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -350 +1.5 (-700) Over 37.5 (-120) Daniil Medvedev +240 -1.5 (+400) Under 37.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev prediction

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 US Open.

Medvedev did extremely well to fight back in all three sets to send Rublev packing. However, he looked exhausted physically as the conditions made the match a lot tougher. His serve was also quite inconsistent and he threw in nine double faults.

Alcaraz was also tested by Zverev from time to time, but dug deep and played well on important points to emerge victorious. He saved all five break points that he faced, while going a perfect 4/4 on break points on his opponent's serve.

Alcaraz and Medvedev have faced off twice this season, with the former winning in straight sets on both occasions.

On the first occasion, the Spaniard snapped the Russian's 19 match winning streak in the final of the Indian Wells Masters. More recently, Alcaraz defeated Medvedev in the semifinals of Wimbledon en route to winning the title.

The 20-year old's variety, anticipation, footwork and intelligent shotmaking allows him to break down the Russian's defenses.

The two of them have captured the title in New York over the last couple of years. This match could be more competitive than their previous meetings, but the outcome is likely to be the same, with Alcaraz coming out on top.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in four sets.