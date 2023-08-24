US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer preview

Cincinnati Tennis: Top seed in action

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on Dominik Koefer in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

The Spaniard was forced to miss the 2023 Australian Open due to injury but has made a solid start to his season since then.

He's managed to amass 56 wins from 62 matches and title-winning runs at Wimbledon, the Indian Wells Masters, the Madrid Masters, the Barcelona Open, the Argentina Open, and the Queen's Club Championships.

The 20-year-old will enter the US Open on the back of a scintillating run at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

He defeated the likes of Tommy Paul, Max Purcell, and Hubert Hurkacz en route to the final, but couldn't outlast Novak Djokovic. The Serb outlasted Alcaraz in a thrilling three-set encounter, 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4).

Winston-Salem Open - Day 2

On the other hand, Dominik Koepfer has chalked up 34 wins from 47 matches and title-winning runs at the Mexico City Challenger and the Turin Challenger. He also reached the semifinals at the Los Cabos Open.

The German will enter the US Open on the back of a third-round exit at the Winston-Salem Open.

He defeated the likes of Costant Lestienne and Strong Kerchheimer en route to the last 16, but eventually fell prey to Jiri Lehecka. The talented Czech player outfoxed Koepfer in three sets: 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer head-to-head

The head-to-head between Alcaraz and Koepfer is poised at 0-0. The duo have never met each other on the main tour.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz Dominik Koepfer

All odds are sourced by BetMGM. ( To be updated)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer prediction

Cincinnati Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz

The first round of the 2023 US Open promises an exciting encounter between two talented players, Carlos Alcaraz and Dominik Koepfer.

The defending champion, Alcaraz, has been making waves in the tennis world with his exceptional performances. Despite his young age, the Spaniard has already displayed remarkable maturity and composure on the court.

His aggressive baseline game, powerful groundstrokes, and ability to dictate play make him a formidable opponent.

His recent success at various tournaments, including Wimbledon and the Western and Southern Open, highlights his ability to perform under pressure.

On the other hand, Koepfer possesses a solid all-around game. Known for his consistency and defensive skills, Koepfer can frustrate opponents with his ability to retrieve seemingly impossible shots.

His stable baseline game, effective counterpunching, and ability to construct points make him a tough competitor.

Although Alcaraz and Koepfer have never faced each other on the main tour, their clash promises an intriguing battle. The Spaniard's aggressive style may put Koepfer on the back foot, forcing him to rely on his defensive skills.

Considering Alcaraz's recent form, his impressive title-winning runs, and his ability to perform well on hard courts, he enters this match as the heavy favorite. His resilient game and accurate groundstrokes should give him an edge over the German.

Koepfer's defensive skills and determination cannot be underestimated, and he may present a few questions for Alcaraz, however, the top seed should be able to answer them and secure his place in the next round.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in four sets.