US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi

Date: Monday, September 4

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi preview

Alcaraz is throught to the second week.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on unseeded Italian Matteo Arnaldi as a place in the US Open quarterfinals beckons.

World No. 1 Alcaraz came through a rather tricky outing against Dan Evans in the third round. The defending champion seemed in cruise control of the contest when he dropped just five games to take a commanding two-set lead.

Evans, however, reduced arrears by taking the third set for the loss of three games to stymie Alcaraz's progress. It would only be a minor hindrance, though, as the Spaniard soon assumed control of proceedings, producing another 6-3 set to seal victory in three hours and 10 minutes.

The soon-to-be World No. 2 blazed 60 winners past Evans, who responded with 28 of his own, but Alcaraz's superior consistency was too much from the Brit. With his third straight win over Evans in as many meetings, Alcaraz is now 56-6 on the season and 14-1 in New York.

The Spaniard had opened his title defence with wins over Dominik Koepfer and Lloyd Harris earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the 61st-ranked Arnaldi stunned 16th seed Cameron Norrie in straight sets to make the second week at a Grand Slam for the first time. The 22-year-old drew first blood, dropping three games to grab the opener.

Arnaldi then conceded four games in the next set to take a two-set lead. With the left-handed Norrie failing to muster a response, Arnaldi produced another 6-3 set to improve to 13-9 on the season and 3-0 on his Flushing Meadows debut.

Earlier this week, the 22-year-old beat Jasun Kubler and Arthur Fils to reach the third round.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi odds

Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Arnaldi prediction

Arnaldi is into the second week at a Major for the first time.

Both Alcaraz and Arnaldi are quintessential baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Alcaraz is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the sport and is touted as a future legend. He has a huge serve, hits powerfully off either flank, moves well and has elite athleticism. Arnaldi, by contrast, has more modest weapons.

Moreover, Alcaraz gets the edge with his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially at Grand Slams, where he has a 39-8 record and two titles. Arnaldi, meanwhile, is only 4-2 at Majors.

As if that wasn't enough, Alcaraz is also the fresher of the two players, having dropped one set in three matches to Arnaldi's two. Expect the Spaniard to coast to a facile win.

Pick: Alcaraz in straight sets