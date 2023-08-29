US Open 2023: Christopher Eubanks vs. Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (28) Christopher Eubanks vs. Benjamin Bonzi.

Date: 30 August 2023.

Tournament: US Open 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor hard court.

Prize money: $65,000,000.

Live telecast: USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Christopher Eubanks vs. Benjamin Bonzi preview

Christopher Eubanks in action during his first-round matchup at the 2023 US Open

American youngster and seeded 28th in the ongoing US Open, Christopher Eubanks has had a very impressive year so far. He has been involved in the list of one of the biggest surprise packages for the year. Eubanks started the year in a disappointing fashion but since his Mallorca win, he has been a revelation to the tennis.

He shocked the entire world at the Wimbledon Championships when he beat fifth-seeded and one of the potential winners of the competition, Stefanos Tsitsipas in what was one of the greatest comeback wins of the year. He also impressed many fans during his Miami Open stint making it to the quarter-finals losing eventually to Medvedev.

Eubanks has started the ongoing US Open with great expectations and looked really confident during his first-round encounter against Soonwoo Kwon winning the match with a scoreline of 3-6, 4-6, 6-0, 4-6 in his favor.

He never really gave the Korean any chance of coming back into the match and will be adamant about continuing his dominating gameplay yet again when he faces Bonzi in the second-round encounter.

Benjamin Bonzi in action during his first-round matchup at the 2023 US Open

On the other hand, Benjamin Bonzi is not a player that many tennis fans will be expecting to make it to the later stages of the tournament. The Frenchman has very rarely made it out of the second-round stages in the majority of tournaments he has participated in this year.

He had made a dream start to the year at the Pune Open, where he made it to the finals only to get beaten by Holland star, Tallon Griekspoor despite winning the first set. After that, it has been all but a disappointing and dried-up kind of season for Bonzi.

He found his form back on the home tour at the Marseille Open making it to the finals but losing yet again this time to Hubert Hurkacz. In the ongoing US Open, he has started his campaign very confidently coming from behind to beat fellow countryman Quentin Halys by a scoreline of 7-5, 4-6, 4-6, 4-6.

Christopher Eubanks vs. Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head

The duo have split their two meetings equally to tie their head-to-head at 1-1. Eubanks won their previous encounter at the 2022 Citi Open by a scoreline of 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Christopher Eubanks vs. Benjamin Bonzi odds

Christopher Eubanks vs. Benjamin Bonzi prediction

In an exciting second-round US Open matchup between Eubanks and Bonzi, the American star is expected to make it to the next round. Considering the run of form and the recent results Eubanks has endured in the last couple of months, he is expected to hand a knockout to Benzi when they face off on Wednesday.

Eubanks has fantastic athleticism on the court and his speed and stamina attributes have helped him shape this season quite well. With his strong forehand being the main highlight of his overall gameplay, Bonzi is set to have a hard time returning his shots.

Benjamin Bonzi is overall very modest in terms of his gameplay which can be very disadvantageous against a player like Eubanks who is very steady and athletic. Bonzi needs to trust his basics and rely on his defensive attributes if he is to have any chance of progressing to the next round.

Pick: Christopher Eubanks to win on three sets.

