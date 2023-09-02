US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Caroline Wozniacki preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Coco Gauff vs (WC) Caroline Wozniacki

Date: September 3, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Wozniacki preview

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open.

World No. 6 Coco Gauff will face off against 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki in an exciting fourth round match at the 2023 US Open on Sunday.

Gauff scored wins over Laura Siegemund and Mirra Andreeva to make it to the third round, where she took on 32nd seed Elise Mertens. The American matched her opponent shot for shot at the start of the match, but lost the plot halfway through the first set.

Mertens swept the last four games of the set to clinch it. Gauff struck first in the second set to go up a break, but the Belgian managed to get back on serve. The teenager then raised her level as she reeled off four games in a row to capture the set.

Gauff didn't let go of the momentum as she continued to dictate the play well into the third set. The set was over rather quickly as she bagged six consecutive games to wrap up a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 comeback win.

Wozniacki moved past Tatiana Prozorova and Petra Kvitova to reach the third round, where she was up against Jennifer Brady. The Dane led by a break in the first set, but squandered her advantage and went on to lose the set as well.

The second set played out in the opposite manner as Wozniacki rallied from a break down to clinch the set. The deciding set was quite one-sided, with the former World No.1 dropping just one game in it to win the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Wozniacki head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Wozniacki odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Coco Gauff -400 +1.5 (-1100) 2 sets (-250) Caroline Wozniacki +280 -1.5 (+525) 3 sets (+165)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Wozniacki prediction

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2023 US Open.

Both players staged a comeback from a set down to win their third round matches. The two cleaned up their act and committed less and less errors as the match went on. Now, they've set up a generational battle at the US Open.

Gauff and Wozniacki play rather similarly. Their forehand is the relatively weaker wing compared to their backhand. Both have excellent court coverage, though the teenager has a slightly better serve.

Wozniacki can certainly frustrate Gauff into committing more errors. Despite the latter improving her forehand, it can still break down under pressure. A veteran like the former World No. 1 certainly knows how to trigger an opponent's liability to her own benefit.

But Gauff has been the best player on the tour over the last few weeks, winning a couple of titles and scoring some impressive wins along the way as well. This match has the potential to be a nail-biter, though the teenager will be expected to prevail in the end based on her form.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.