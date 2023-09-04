US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Coco Gauff vs (20) Jelena Ostapenko

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Date: Tuesday, September 5

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Coco Gauff vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Sixth seed Coco Gauff will square off against 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Tuesday.

The American has established herself as a world-class player on the main tour. She's had a solid season so far, garnering 42 wins from 55 matches and title-winning runs at the Auckland Open, Citi Open, and the Cincinnati Open. The youngster also reached the semifinals in Dubai and Eastbourne.

Gauff began her campaign in New York with a hardfought win over German qualifier Laura Siegemund. She kept increasing her level and gained momentum as the tournament progressed. The 19-year-old overpowered the likes of Mirra Andreeva, Elise Mertens, and Caroline Wozniacki en route to the quaterfinals. She outlasted the Danish veteran Wozniacki in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

On the other hand, Jelena Ostapenko has shown immense potential this year, amassing 32 wins from 48 matches and a title-winning run at the Birmingham Classic. She also reached the semifinals at the Italian Open in Rome.

The Lativian has had an eventful US Open so far, with all her matches going the distance. She defeated the likes of Jasmine Paolini, Elena Avanesyan, and Bernarda Pera en route to the fourth round and then stunned the defending champion Iga Swiatek. Ostapenko showcased her A-game against the world No. 1, outclassing her in three-sets 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Coco Gauff vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

The head-to-head between Gauff and Ostapenko is poised at 1-1. The Latvian won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Australian Open, outfoxing Gauff in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

Coco Gauff vs Jelena Ostapenko odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff Jelena Ostapenko

All odds are sourced by BetMGM. (To be updated)

Coco Gauff vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

In what promises to be an enthralling encounter, sixth seed Coco Gauff and 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko are set to face off in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open. Both players have showcased their immense talent throughout the year, making this match a highly anticipated showdown.

Gauff, the American sensation, has been a revelation this season. With an impressive success ratio this year, she has proven her mettle on the main tour. Her offensive game, combined with her exceptional court coverage, has been a key factor in her success. The youngster's ability to dictate play from the baseline and unleash powerful groundstrokes will be crucial against Ostapenko.

On the other side of the net, Ostapenko has displayed her potential with a 66.6 % win ration this season. Known for her fearless and aggressive approach, she possesses a formidable game that can trouble any opponent. Her powerful groundstrokes, especially from the forehand wing make her a dangerous adversary. The Lativian's ability to disrupt Gauff's rhythm with her aggressive shot-making could be a key strategy in this match.

While Ostapenko's belligerent style can put pressure on Gauff, the American's consistency and ability to wear down her opponents could give her the edge. Gauff's defensive skills and counterpunching abilities will be put to test in this quarterfinal encounter.

Tennis fans can expect a captivating match filled with intense rallies and breathtaking shot-making from both players. Given Ostapenko's unpredictable and explosive game, it won't be an easy task for Gauff. However, the sixth seed seems to be in incredible form at the moment, collecting 15 wins last 17 matches on the main tour. She should be able to outlast the 20th seed and book her place in the last four.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.