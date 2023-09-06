US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Coco Gauff vs (10) Karolina Muchova

Date: September 7, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova preview

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open.

Top 10 players Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova will battle it out for a place in the championship round of the 2023 US Open on Thursday.

Gauff reached her second straight quarterfinal in New York following wins over Laura Siegemund, Mirra Andreeva, Elise Mertens and Caroline Wozniacki. She faced 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko for a spot in the last four.

Gauff needed just 20 minutes to nab the opener as she didn't drop a single game in it. The American started the second set by securing a break of serve, but Ostapenko broke back immediately to finally get on board.

Gauff gained the upper hand yet again with another service break to go 2-1 up. Ostapenko was playing slightly better than before, but it wasn't enough to stop her opponent. The teenager bagged the last three games of the match to win 6-0, 6-2.

Muchova ousted Storm Hunter, Magdalena Frech, Taylor Townsend and Wang Xinyu to make the last eight, where she was up against Sorana Cirstea. The Czech dominated the first set as she dished out a bagel to her opponent to claim it.

Muchova fell behind 2-0 in the second set, but flipped the script in a matter of minutes. She swept six of the next seven games to score a 6-0, 6-3 win and reach her second Grand Slam semifinal of the season.

Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

Gauff leads Muchova 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter in the final of the 2023 Western & Southern Open in straight sets.

Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -225 +1.5 (-600) Over 21.5 (-115) Karolina Muchova +175 -1.5 (+340) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova prediction

Karolina Muchova at the 2023 US Open.

Both scored commanding wins in the quarterfinals over their respective opponents. Muchova struck 32 winners while committing half as many unforced errors. Gauff, on the other hand, managed to hit 13 winners against 14 unforced errors.

But the teenager's defense extracted a ton of errors from Ostapenko, so there wasn't much that she needed to do. Gauff and Muchova faced off just a couple of weeks ago in Cincinnati, with the former coming out on top to win the title.

Muchova was bothered a little bit by the heat in that match and wasn't at her best physically either. She looks to be in good shape at the moment and with her all-court game, has the tools to trouble Gauff. The Czech's ability to incorporate a variety of shots and to execute them perfectly is her trump card.

Gauff looked a little nervous during the early rounds here, which could be chalked up to expectations given her stellar form over the last few weeks. She's one of the best when it comes to court coverage, so even if Muchova's dragging her all over the place with her shots, she's likely to get most of them back in play.

This could end up being a more competitive match than their preivous contest. Both have performed really well so far, but Gauff has been the best player on the tour over the past month, which makes her the favorite to win this duel.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.