US Open 2023: Danielle Collins vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Danielle Collins vs (32) Elise Mertens

Date: August 30, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Danielle Collins vs Elise Mertens preview

Home hope Danielle Collins will lock horns with 32nd seed Elise Mertens in the second round of the US Open 2023 on Wednesday (August 30).

While her 2023 season has largely been underwhelming, the 2022 Australian Open runner-up, Collins, had a confidence-boosting run at the Canadian Open in the lead-up to the year's final Major. Starting from the qualifying rounds, the World No. 34 made it as far as the quarterfinals, where she bowed out to the top-ranked Iga Swiatek in three sets.

Although she couldn't carry forward the momentum into the subsequent Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati the very next week, Collins has rebounded strongly at the US Open.

On Monday (August 28), the former World No. 7 thrashed rising star Linda Fruhvirtova 6-2, 6-0 to set up a second-round showdown with two-time US Open quarterfinalist Elise Mertens.

Elise Mertens in action at the 2023 US Open

World No. 32 Elise Mertens, a holder of seven singles titles, has come to the US Open on the back of a 20-17 win-loss record for the season. Overall, her most notable singles result this year came at the WTA 250 event in Monterrey, where she made the last four. Other than that, the Belgian reached the Round of 16 at the French Open, Miami and Madrid.

A lower back injury during the grass swing impacted her performances, resulting in a retirement at Eastbourne. Since then, the 27-year-old has struggled to string together wins, managing just one victory in the US Open warmup events.

In her opener at the New York Major on Monday, the former World No. 12 struggled before eking out a tight 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(10-3) win over Mirjam Bjorklund.

Danielle Collins vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

Danielle Collins has a 3-1 lead over Elise Mertens in their head-to-head. While Mertens won their first encounter at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, Collins went on to take their next three. Their most recent showdown was in Doha earlier this year, where the American emerged victorious 6-4, 7-6(6).

Danielle Collins vs Elise Mertens odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Danielle Collins -215 -3.5(-120) Under 21.5(-125) Elise Mertens +175 +3.5(-115) Over 21.5(-110)

(Odds sourced from oddschecker.com)

Danielle Collins vs Elise Mertens prediction

Danielle Collins attempts to strike the ball at the 2023 US Open

Collins and Mertens won their first-round matches in contrasting fashion. The American put up a great show of first-strike tennis, winning 100% of her first-serve points. She thundered down 25 winners while making a paltry seven unforced errors. Collins was also successful at the net, winning all nine of her points.

Mertens, on the other hand, coughed up 12 double faults to make life difficult for herself. While she produced 36 winners, 49 unforced errors undid the good work.

Clearly, Mertens needs to clean up her act if she wants to put Collins in a spot of bother. Not only has the American been in better shape and form heading into their second-round encounter, but she will also get a lot of home support.

Collins' strategy of stepping inside the baseline and taking the ball on the rise has proved to be a problem for Mertens in the past as well, as evident from their last three meetings. With the Belgian not being at her best at present, it looks more and more likely that their upcoming face-off won't have any different outcome.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.