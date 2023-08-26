US Open 2023: Danielle Collins vs Linda Fruhvirtova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Danielle Collins vs Linda Fruhvirtova

Date: August 28, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Match timing: Approx 1 pm local time, 6 pm BST, 10.30 pm IST

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Danielle Collins vs Linda Fruhvirtova preview

Home hope Danielle Collins will square off against rising Czech star Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the US Open 2023 on Monday (August 28).

World No. 34 Collins, the 2022 Australian Open runner-up, will enter the New York Major with a 16-15 record for the season. The 29-year-old has struggled for consistency, which saw her ranking slide to below 40 at one point.

In the first half of the year, Collins had her best moments at the ATX Open and the Adelaide International 2, where she made the semifinals and quarterfinals, respectively.

In the lead-up to the US Open, she, however, caught fire in Montreal, reaching the quarterfinals after emerging from qualifying. Following wins over the likes of eighth seed Maria Sakkari, Elina Svitolina and Leylah Fernandez, Collins' dazzling run ended in three sets against top seed Iga Swiatek.

The Pole was once again her conqueror the next week in Cincinnati, this time in the second round.

Fruhvirtova in action at The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Linda Fruhvirtova, an 18-year-old from the Czech Republic, has proved that she's one to watch out for. She already has one WTA title, which she claimed at the Chennai Open last year.

This year, the precocious talent made her mark in Slams on her debut at the Australian Open. With a win over future Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, the youngster reached the fourth round.

Linda Fruhvirtova also sizzled on the grasscourt of Birmingham, where she made the last eight. However, her US Open warm-up campaign turned out to be poor, as she failed to get out of the qualifiers at both Montreal and Cincinnati and lost in the first round in Cleveland.

Danielle Collins vs Linda Fruhvirtova head-to-head

Linda Fruhvirtova has a slender 1-0 lead over Danielle Collins in their head-to-head. The young Czech earned a 6-3, 6-4 win over the American in their only encounter in Dubai earlier this year.

Danielle Collins vs Linda Fruhvirtova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Danielle Collins -700 -5.5 (-105) Linda Fruhvirtova +450 +5.5 (-115)

(Odds sourced from oddschecker.com)

Danielle Collins vs Linda Fruhvirtova prediction

Collins strikes the ball at the Citi Open

Danielle Collins is a player whose career has been blighted by a fair share of injuries and illnesses. Even at Cincinnati, the American was affected by a knee injury that saw her getting blown away by Swiatek in the second round.

Fitness remains a huge concern for the former World No. 7, who had her best showing at her home Slam in 2022 with a fourth-round run. If she's fully fit, she has a good chance of avenging her Dubai defeat to Fruhvirtova.

Collins had a strong campaign at the Canadian Open, which should motivate her to go for the kill. The American veteran likes to step inside the baseline and take the ball on the rise, making life difficult for opponents.

Nevertheless, Fruhvirtova is an uber-aggressive player herself but has a long way to go in learning to rein in her unforced errors. Although she has immense talent, her recent results don't inspire much confidence, tilting the balance in favor of the home-favorite.

Pick: Collins in three sets