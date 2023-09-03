US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Alex De Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (23) Alex De Minaur

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Date: Monday, September 4

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex De Minaur preview

Third seed Daniil Medvedev will take on 23rd seed Alex De Minaur in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open on Monday.

Medvedev has already achieved significant success on the tour this year, but is yet to get his hands on a Major. He's managed to amass 51 wins from 62 matches, including title-winning runs in Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai, Miami and Rome. He also reached the semifinals at Wimbledon and secured a runner-up finish at the Indian Wells.

The 27-year-old began his campaign in New York with a win over Attila Balazs in the first round. He then defeated the likes of Christopher Oconnell and Sebastian Baez en route to the fourth round.

On the other hand, Alex De Minaur has had a promising season so far, garnering 35 wins from 53 matches and a title-winning run at the Mexican Open. He also secured runner-up finishes at the Queen's Club Championships, Los Cabos Open and the Canada Open.

The Australian entered the US Open on the back of a second round exit at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. He kicked off his campaign with a solid win over Russian Timofey Skatov in the first round. De Minaur then defeated the likes of Yibing Wu and Nicolas Jarry to secure his place in the last 16.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex De Minaur head-to-head

Medvedev leads the head-to-head against De Minaur 4-2. However, De Minaur outfoxed the Russian most recently at the 2023 Canada Open in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex De Minuar odds

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex De Minaur prediction

In what promises to be a captivating clash at the 2023 US Open, third seed Daniil Medvedev will face 23rd seed Alex De Minaur in the fourth round. Both players have displayed remarkable form and determination, setting the stage for an exciting encounter on the hard courts of New York.

Medvedev, known for his commanding baseline game and incredible defensive skills, will be eager to win a Major this year. The Russian has been a dominant force this season, with five titles already on the main tour. His recent semi-final appearance at Wimbledon underline his potential in Grand Slam events.

De Minaur, on the other hand, has reached four finals on the main tour this year, highlighting his capability to do well at the highest level. Famed for his speed and agility, he will aim to disrupt Medvedev's rhythm by employing his exceptional court-coverage skills. The 24-year-old also has a decent offensive game, and will look to employ his quick footwork to approach the net whenever possible.

Considering Medvedev's experience and baseline dominance, he is likely to enter this match as a slight favourite. The Russian's flat groundstrokes and ability to change pace can push De Minaur into uncomfortable defensive positions. Moreover his own defensive skills can absorb De Minaur's powerful groundstrokes and turn them into counterattacking opportunities.

De Minaur's recent win over Medvedev in Cincinnati will boost his confidence and the Australian will present a tough challenge for the third seed. But Medvedev looks to mean business at the moment, and should be able to outplay his opponent and secure his place in the quarterfinals.

Pick: Medvedev to win in four sets.