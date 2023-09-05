US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (8) Andrey Rublev

Date: September 6, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 US Open.

Top 10 players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are set for a quarterfinal showdown at the 2023 US Open on Wednesday.

Medvedev defeated Attila Balazs, Christopher O'Connell and Sebastian Baez to reach the fourth round, where Alex de Minaur awaited him. He had lost his last two matches against the Australian, including their most recent meeting at last month's Canadian Open.

De Minaur reeled off five games in a row to take the opener, but Medvedev responded by clinching a competitive second set. The Russian then ran away with the match, dropping just one game in the third set and securing the fourth set decisively as well, to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

Rublev ousted a trio of Frenchmen, Arthur Cazaux, Gael Monfils and Arthur Rinderknech to make it to the fourth round. He then faced off against Jack Draper for a quarterfinal berth.

The two split the first couple of sets between them as a single break of serve proved to be the deciding factor. Draper led by a break in the third set, but Rublev turned the tables on him to clinch the set.

Draper proved to be no match for Rublev in the fourth set. The Russian snagged a break in the fifth game to go 3-2 up. He held on to the lead and while he wasted two match points on his opponent's serve at 5-3, he closed the contest himself in the next game to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

Medvedev leads Rublev 5-2 in the head-to-head. The former won their previous encounter at the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -250 +1.5 (-500) Over 39.5 (-120) Andrey Rublev +190 -1.5 (+300) Under 39.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev prediction

Andrey Rublev at the 2023 US Open.

After dropping the first set, Medvedev raised his level to defeat de Minaur and snap his two-match losing streak against him. He fired 11 aces and won 80% of his first serve points. He also hit a total of 30 winners, while his unforced error count stood at 32.

Rublev had a pretty good day on serve against Draper as well. He rained down 14 aces and won 84% of his first serve points. He also smashed 45 winners against 25 unforced errors.

Rublev will now be aiming to end his quarterfinal jinx at the Majors, having lost at this stage eight times so far. Two of those defeats came at the hands of Medvedev as well, including one at the 2020 US Open.

Rublev's serve and forehand don't bother Medvedev as such. With his preference to return the ball from way behind the baseline, the former World No. 1 neutralizes the advantage of big servers.

The pressure to reach a Major semifinal has proven to be too much for Rublev to handle in the past. Unless he's able to keep his composure, it's unlikely he'll pose a threat to Medvedev.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in four sets.