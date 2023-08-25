US Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Attila Balazs preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Attila Balazs

Tournament: US Open 2023

Date: Tuesday, August 29

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Daniil Medvedev vs Attila Balazs preview

Medvedev opens his campaign on Tuesday.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev opens his campaign for a second US Open title against Hungarian Attila Balazs.

World No. 3 Medvedev is in the midst of a solid campaign, winning 49 of his 60 matches and five titles. The 27-year-old is coming off a fourth-round run at Cincinnati and the quarterfinals at the Canada Open a week earlier.

Medvedev made a tearing start to the year. After reaching the Adelaide 1 semifinals (lost to eventual winner Novak Djokovic) and the Australian Open third round, the Russian won titles at Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai. His winning run, though, was ended by Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells final.

The 2021 Flushing Meadows, winner returned to winning ways in Miami and also triumphed in Rome before reaching his maiden Wimbledon semifinal. Medvedev has an impressive 23-5 record at the US Open, reaching the final in 2019 and semifinal a year later.

Meanwhile, the 101st Balazs lost his only tour match in 2023 at Barcelona, losing in qualifying at two other events. The Hungarian is in the main draw because Denis Shapovalov withdrew because of a knee injury.

Balazs is set to make only his sixth appearance at a Grand Slam - and second at the US Open - where he lost in the first round in 2020.

Daniil Medvedev vs Attila Balazs head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs Attila Balazs odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Daniil Medvedev Attila Balazs

The odds will be updated when they release.

Daniil Medvedev vs Attila Balazs prediction

Balazs is looking for his first win at the US Open.

Both Medvedev and Balazs look to dominate opponents from the baseline, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Medvedev is one of the biggest servers and most powerful hitters on tour and moves surprisingly well for his height. Balazs, meanwhile, has more modest weapons.

Moreover, the Russian takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially at Majors, where he has a 64-24 record, while Balazs is only 1-5.

Considering their wide gulf in experience and pedigree, espect the 2021 winner to coast to a facile victory.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.