US Open 2023 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Marcos Giron

The main draw of the US Open 2023 will begin on Monday (August 28) and we are in for some interesting matchups on Day 1. The likes of Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic will both play their respective opening-round matches against Rebecca Peterson and Alexandre Muller, respectively.

Coco Gauff, Andrey Rublev, Frances Tiafoe, and Elena Rybakina will be among the other players in action. On that note, let's take a look at the prediction for some of the matches on Day 1 of the US Open 2023.

#1 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Marcos Giron

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the 21st seed, will take on Marcos Giron in the first round of the US Open. It will be the second encounter between the two, with the Spaniard winning their last meeting 7-5, 6-3 at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Davidovich Fokina has won 27 out of 48 matches so far this season while Giron has triumphed in only 18 out of 39 fixtures. The World No. 21 has produced some promising performances in 2023, having recently reached the semifinals of the Canadian Open.

He will enter the match as the favorite to win and should be able to defeat the American to reach the second round of the US Open.

Predicted Winner: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

#2 Adrian Mannarino vs Yosuke Watanuki

Adrian Mannarino, the 22nd seed, will face Yosuke Watanuki in the first round of the US Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Mannarino has won 28 out of 47 matches so far this season, winning the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. He recently reached the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Watanuki, on the other hand, has won only seven out of 14 matches so far in 2023, with his best performance being a third-round appearance at the Citi Open.

Mannarino's recent promising performances and relatively superior form, not to forget, his experience, should be enough to get him the win and reach the second round of the US Open.

Predicted Winner: Adrian Mannarino

#3 Aslan Karatsev vs Jiri Lehecka

Aslan Karatsev will face Jiri Lehecka in the first round of the US Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Apart from a semifinal run at the Madrid Open, Karatsev's season has been nothing short of disappointing with only 13 wins out of 27 matches so far. Lehecka, on the other hand, has won 29 out of 48 fixtures, most notably reaching his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open.

While Karatsev can be formidable on his day, occasions like that have been very few this season and Lehecka's relatively more consistent run of form should see him come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Jiri Lehecka

#4 Laslo Djere vs Brandon Nakashima

Laslo Djere, the 32nd seed, will face Brandon Nakashima in the first round of the US Open. It will be the very first showdown between the two.

Djere has won 28 out of 48 matches so far this season, most notably reaching the final of the Hamburg European Open. Nakashima, on the other hand, has endured a disappointing year so far, with only 11 out of 28 wins.

Both players competed at the recently concluded Winston-Salem Open. Djere reached the quarterfinals while Nakashima made it to the Round of 16.

While the Serb's hardcourt record for 2023 is only 7-6, it's superior to his opponent's 5-9 tally, and he should be able to win their matchup in Flushing Meadows.

Predicted Winner: Laslo Djere