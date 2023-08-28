US Open 2023 Day 2: Men's singles predictions, ft. Alex de Minaur vs Timofey Skatov

The second day of the 2023 US Open on Tuesday (August 29) will feature 31 matches as first-round action draws to a close. Fifteen seeds, seven qualifiers, three wildcards, and a lucky loser will be in action at the last Grand Slam of the year.

On Monday, the likes of tenth seed Frances Tiafoe, ninth seed Taylor Fritz, and Dominic Thiem advanced, respectively beating Learner Tien, Steve Johnson, and 25th seed Alexander Bublik.

So, without further ado, here's a look at how the following four first-round matches at the US Open on Tuesday could pan out:

#1 Alex de Minaur vs Timofey Skatov

Timofey Skatov

Thirteenth seed Alex de Minaur opens his US Open campaign against Kazakh qualifier Timofey Skatov.

The 13th-ranked De Minaur is 33-18 on the season and has an 11-6 record in New York. Meanwhile, World No. 129 Skatov is 2-2 in 2023 and is making his Flushing Meadows debut after coming through qualifying.

The two players haven't locked horns before, but expect the more experienced De Minaur to prevail.

Pick: De Minaur in straight sets

#2 Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Yu Hsiou Hsu

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis takes on Chinese Taipei qualifier Yu Hsiou Hsu in his US Open first-round opener.

World No. 78 Kokkinakis is 14-13 on the season and 1-3 at Flushing Meadows. Meanwhile, the 237th-ranked Hsu is 1-1 in 2023 and making his New York debut after emerging from qualifying.

The two players haven't locked horns before, but expect the more experienced Australian to take the win.

Pick: Kokkinakis in straight sets

#3 Diego Schwartzman (two-time US Open quarterfinalist) vs Arthur Rinderknech

Diego Schwartzman

Argentine Diego Schwartzman locks horns with France's Arthur Rinderknech in an all-unseeded US Open opening-round clash.

World No. 114 Schwartzman has won only nine of his 23 matches on the season and has a 16-9 record at the last Grand Slam of the year, where he has reached two quarterfinals (2017, 2019). Meanwhile, the 73rd-ranked Rinderknech is 9-17 in 2023 and has a 2-2 record at Flushing Meadows.

Rinderknech won the pair's lone clash at Tel Aviv second round last year, but Schwartzman could take this one.

Pick: Schwartzman in four sets

#4 Dan Evans vs Daniel Elahi Galan

Dan Evans in action

26th seed Daniel 'Dan' Evans takes on his namesake Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia for a place in the US Open second round.

The 28th-ranked Evans is 13-20 on the season and is 12-6 at Flushing Meadows, where he reached the second week two years ago. Meanwhile, World No. 71 Galan is 8-17 in 2023 and is 2-1 in New York.

The two players haven't played each other before, but expect the more experienced Evans to take the win.

Pick: Evans in four sets