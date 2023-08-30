US Open 2023 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Francisco Cerundolo vs Jiri Vesely

Day 3 of the 2023 US Open will see the second round commence and several top players are set to be in action.

Novak Djokovic will look to book his spot in the next round when he faces Bernabe Zapata Miralles, while Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Dominic Stricker. The likes of Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, and Frances Tiafoe will also be in action as they look to advance in Flushing Meadows.

On that note, let's take a look at the predictions for some of the men's singles matches that will take place on Day 3 of the US Open.

#1. Francisco Cerundolo vs Jiri Vesely

20th seed Francisco Cerundolo will take on Jiri Vesely in the second round of the US Open. It will be the first tour meeting between the two.

In the earlier round, Cerundolo came back from a set down to beat Zachary Svajda 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 while Vesely had to grind out a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 win over Enzo Couacaud.

Cerundolo has won 33 out of 54 matches so far this season while the Czech has triumphed in only two out of four main-draw fixtures. The Argentine is the superior player between the two and his current run of form, along with the fact that he has played a lot more on tour this season compared to Vesely, should see him get the win and reach the third round of the US Open for the very first time in his career.

Predicted Winner: Francisco Cerundolo

#2. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo

21st seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will face Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of the 2023 US Open. It will be the first time they will lock horns on the tour.

Davidovich Fokina registered a comprehensive 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win over Marcos Giron in the first round while Cerundolo came back from two sets down to beat Ilya Ivashka 2-6, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to win his first-ever Grand Slam match.

Davidovich Fokina has won 28 out of 49 matches so far this season, recently making the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open. Cerundolo, on the other hand, has won only seven out of ten fixtures so far in 2023.

While the Argentine is no slouch and is capable of putting up a tough fight, the Spaniard has been in relatively better form and there is a good chance of him coming out on top and reaching the third round.

Predicted Winner: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

#3. Adrian Mannarino vs Fabian Marozsan

22nd seed Adrian Mannarino will face Fabian Marozsan in the second round of the 2023 US Open. They two have never faced each other before.

Mannarino beat Yosuke Watanuki 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-5 in the first round while Marozsan defeated 2013 US Open semifinalist Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-7(1), 6-2 to win his maiden Grand Slam main draw match.

The Frenchman has won 29 out of 48 matches so far this season while the Hungarian has triumphed in just five out of nine main draw fixtures.

While Marozsan managed to stun Carlos Alcaraz during the claycourt season, he would have to produce a similar performance if he is to get the better of Mannarino and reach the third round.

Predicted Winner: Adrian Mannarino

#4. Mackenzie McDonald vs Borna Gojo

Another first-time contest on the tour will see Mackenzie McDonald take on Borna Gojo in the second round of the 2023 US Open.

McDonald triumphed 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 over 15th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round while Gojo made easy work of Hugo Dellien, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. The American has triumphed in 27 out of 48 matches so far this season compared to his Croatian counterpart's 6-5 record in main draw fixtures in 2023.

McDonald will enter the match as the favorite to win and considering his recent run of form, along with the partisan support from the home crowd, he should be able to beat Gojo without trouble and reach the third round in New York for the first time in his career.

Predicted Winner: Mackenzie McDonald