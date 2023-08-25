US Open 2023: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mackenzie McDonald

Tournament: US Open 2023

Date: Monday, August 28

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime has been far from his best in 2023 due to shoulder issues

World No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime will be looking to redeem himself at this year's US Open but will have to fight past the dangerous Mackenzie McDonald if he wants to go deep in the men's draw.

Auger-Aliassime has failed to impress tennis fans in 2023, having lost 50% (14-14) of his matches on the ATP tour this year. It should be noted, however, that the Canadian has been dealing with a recurring shoulder injury recently.

The 23-year-old is desperately in need of some redemption in Flushing Meadows, where he achieved his best Major result to date in 2021. The Canadian was in top form then as he beat the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe, and Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the semifinals, where he lost to eventual champion Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

His opponent Mackenzie McDonald, meanwhile, has had a good season this year, registering a 26-21 win-loss record on the men's tour. The American began his year in style, as he upset defending champion Rafael Nadal in straight sets en route to a third-round finish in Melbourne.

He has also reached at least the quarterfinals of six ATP events, three of which were played on hard courts (Delray Beach, Acapulco, and the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto).

Currently ranked at a career-high 39th in the world, McDonald is one of the most underrated players on the men's tour. He will, therefore, be a tough opponent to put away for Auger-Aliassime, who has struggled to maintain good form this year.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime leads McDonald by the margin of 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP tour. The Canadian defeated the American in straight sets in the Round of 16 at the Halle Open last year.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mackenzie McDonald odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Felix Auger-Aliassime Mackenzie McDonald

(The odds will be updated when they release).

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Auger-Aliassime is a very dynamic opponent, with brilliant shotmaking and impressive foot speed to boot. The Canadian's main weapon, however, is his precise first serve, which has helped him win 79% of his first-serve points even during his 2023 slump.

Having said that, Auger-Aliassime's groundstrokes have been very erratic lately. While the 23-year-old used his forehand as a follow-up to his big serve in the past, the shot has not been very potent this year.

Mackenzie McDonald retrieves a ball at the 2023 Australian Open

McDonald, meanwhile, employs deep and penetrating groundstrokes on both wings. The American is also capable of staying in baseline exchanges with his efficient shotmaking. Despite his smaller frame, he can also dictate play by hitting big forehands just when the situation demands for it.

The keys for both players will be to move each other around the court in order to find an opening in the court. Having said that, while both of them have tremendous foot speed, McDonald's groundstrokes have been far more consistent and repeatable than Auger-Aliassime in 2023.

Unless the 23-year-old puts up a great serving display, it will be very hard for him to put his lower-ranked opponent away when they meet in the first round of the 2023 US Open.

Pick: Mackenzie McDonald to win in five sets