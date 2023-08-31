US Open 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Frances Tiafoe vs Adrian Mannarino

Date: September 1, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Frances Tiafoe vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 US Open.

World No. 10 Frances Tiafoe will play against Adrian Mannarino in the third round of the 2023 US Open on Friday.

Tiafoe beat Learner Tien in straight sets to make it to the second round, where he was up against Sebastian Ofner. A single break of serve was enough for the American to claim the first set for himself.

The second set was quite lopsided with Tiafoe claiming it for the loss of just one game. The two were evenly matched for most of the third set, with the American breaking Ofner's serve in the 10th game of the match to wrap up a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win.

Mannarino scored a four-set win over Yosuke Watanuki to book a second round showdown against Fabian Marozsan. The first set slipped out of the Frenchman's grasp as he got outplayed by his younger adversary.

Mannarino went down an early break to trail 2-1 in the second set, but he flipped the script by claiming five of the next six games to capture the set. The momentum was on the 35-year old's side by now.

Mannarino constantly put pressure on Marozsan's serve and was rewarded with a break in the seventh game, which helped him to take the third set. The Frenchman dominated the fourth set as he bagged six games in a row to win the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1.

Frances Tiafoe vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

The two have split their previous couple of meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Tiafoe won their most recent encounter at the 2018 US Open in four sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe -300 +1.5 (-650) Over 37.5 (-120) Adrian Mannarino +225 -1.5 (+360) Under 37.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Adrian Mannarino at the 2023 US Open.

Tiafoe has looked quite sharp in both of his matches here so far. He faced just a single break point against Ofner in the previous round, which he fended off with ease. The American also won 88% of his first serve points and hit 21 winners while committing seven less unforced errors.

It was another four-set victory for Mannarino, but the French veteran proved he's still got what it takes to compete with the young guns. He blasted 41 winners against Marozsan in the last round.

Tiafoe's big serve and powerful hitting will now be put to the test against Mannarino's counterpunching. The latter is quite able to redirect the fast paced shots coming at him with ease and could put the American on the defensive.

However, Tiafoe has been the better player all season long. He'll also have the home crowd firmly on his side to cheer him up. Even if the American finds himself in trouble, he should be able to overcome the challenge to advance further.

Pick: Frances Tiafoe to win in four sets.