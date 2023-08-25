US Open 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Learner Tien preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Frances Tiafoe vs Learner Tien

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Frances Tiafoe vs. Learner Tien preview

Western & Southern Open - Day 1: Frances Tiafoe

Tenth seed Frances Tiafoe will square off against Learner Tien in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

The American has made a solid start to the season, chalking up 33 wins from 47 matches and title-winning runs at the United Cup, U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships, and the Stuttgart Open. He also reached the semifinals at the Indian Wells and reached the quarterfinals in the recently concluded Citi Open.

The 25-year-old will enter the US Open on the back of early exits at the Canada Open and the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka outclassed him in the second round in Cincinnati 6-3, 6-4. Tiafoe will be eager to make amends in New York.

2023 Australian Open - Day 13: Learner Tien

On the other hand, Learner Tien has not played a lot of tennis in 2023 so far. He's registered eight wins out of 11 matches and a title-winning run most recently at the ITF M15 Irvine. He also reached the semifinals at the M25 Malibu, CA.

The talented 17-year-old will be making his second appearance at the US Open. He is currently on a five-match win streak and will be determined to make a significant impact on the grand stage. Tien outplayed Quinn Vandercasteele 7-5, 6-2 in the M15 Irivine final, which happened to be his last appearance on the court.

Frances Tiafoe vs. Learner Tien head-to-head

The head-to-head between Tiafoe and Tien is locked at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Frances Tiafoe vs. Learner Tien odds

Frances Tiafoe vs. Learner Tien prediction

US Open Men's Capsules Tennis

The first round of the 2023 US Open promises an entertaining encounter between fan favorite Frances Tiafoe and the rising star Learner Tien. This match presents an intriguing clash of experience and youth.

Tiafoe, known for his powerful groundstrokes and athleticism has showcased his ability to perform under pressure this year. The American's offensive playing style, combined with his ability to dictate rallies, will likely be his key strategy against Tien. He will be aiming to dominate the baseline exchanges and exploit his opponent's weakness.

On the other hand, Tien, at just 17 years old represents the future of tennis. Despite his limited appearances in 2023, he has displayed immense potential and a hunger for success. His game is characterized by his versatility, speed, and accurate shot-making ability. Tien will likely rely on his agility and court coverage to counter Tiafoe's power. He may also look to exploit any inconsistencies in Tiafoe's game and use his variety of shots to keep his opponent off balance.

While both players possess unique strengths, Tiafoe's experience and track record give him a clear edge in this encounter. The American's resilient game and ability to hold his nerve in crucial moments should work in his favor.

If Tien can maintain his composure and execute his game plan flawlessly, he could present a tough challenge for Tiafoe, but the 10th seed, who also reached the semifinal last year in New York, will be looking to dominate from the word go and set the tone for the upcoming two weeks.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in three sets.