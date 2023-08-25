US Open 2023: Holger Rune vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Holger Rune vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Date: August 28, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Holger Rune vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview

Rune at the 2023 Wimbledon.

World No. 4 Holger Rune will take on Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round of the 2023 US Open on Monday.

A fourth-round finish at the Australian Open and the Miami Open, coupled with semifinal appearances in Montpellier and Acapulco were Rune's best results during the early hardcourt swing. The young Dane performed even better on the red dirt after that.

Rune defended his title in Munich and reached the finals in Monte Carlo and Rome, along with the quarterfinals at the French Open. After going winless on grass last year, he made it to the last eight at Wimbledon this time.

However, Rune hasn't won a match since then. He competed in the Masters tournaments in Canada and Cincinnati in the lead-up to the US Open. He was unable to win his openers at either event, though he retired midway through his match in Cincinnati due to an injury.

Carballes Baena captured his first title in five years by emerging victorious at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Morocco. A third round finish at the Italian Open has been his other best result. The Spaniard didn't win consecutive matches in any of the remaining tournaments he participated in.

Holger Rune vs Roberto Carballes Baena head-to-head

The two have split their previous two encounters evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Rune won their most recent meeting at this year's Wimbledon in straight sets.

Holger Rune vs Roberto Carballes Baena odds

Holger Rune vs Roberto Carballes Baena prediction

Roberto Carballes Baena at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Rune's preparations leading up to the US Open haven't been ideal, with a retirement in his previous match adding to his woes. However, he's got a relatively easy opener to find his bearings in New York and play himself into some form.

Carballes Baena is quite partial to clay and 16 of his 18 victories this season have come on the red dirt. He has managed to win just a couple of matches on hardcourts and hasn't even played on the surface since March.

The two faced off quite recently at Wimbledon, with Rune coming through in straight sets. He was bothered by a bit by the 30-year old, but eventually managed to subdue him. The young Dane is likely to repeat the result to make a winning start in New York.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in straight sets.