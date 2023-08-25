US Open 2023: Hubert Hurkacz vs Marc-Andrea Huesler preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Hubert Hurkacz vs (LL) Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Date: 28 August 2023.

Tournament: US Open 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor hard court.

Prize money: $65,000,000.

Live telecast: USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Hubert Hurkacz vs Marc-Andrea Huesler preview

Enter caption Hubert Hurkacz during the 2023 Cincinnati Masters

Ranked 17th in the world, Hubert Hurkacz started the year in high hopes and great spirits as he pushed himself passionately in search of his first Slam at the Australian Open, making it to the fourth round before losing just to Sebastian Korda in a five-set thriller.

In just a month, he grabbed his first-ever title for the new year, winning the Marseille Open and defeating the likes of Benjamin Bonzi and Alexander Bublik on the way. In just his next competition at the Dubai Championships, he was looking strong until his run was halted by Novak Djokovic.

After that, it was all but an average string of performances where Hurkacz failed himself gravely by failing to make it to the later stages of any of the tournaments.

But in recent months, he has gathered much-needed confidence, having made a semi-final finish at the Mercedes Cup, a round-of-16 finish at the Wimbledon Championships, and also made it to the semi-finals of the recently played Cincinnati Open.

Marc-Andrea Huesler in action at the Winston-Salem Open

On the other hand, Marc-Andrea Huesler is not a name that tennis fans come across very often.

He has had quite an average year by his standards, starting the year with disappointing first-round knockouts at the Australian Open, the Marseille Open, the Dubai Championships, the Rotterdam Open, and also at the Indian Wells Masters.

Among his recognizable performances this year are his second-round finishes at the Montpellier Open, the German Open, the Mexican City Challenger, the Libema Open, and the Winston-Salem Open.

At the Viking Eastbourne International, he went the distance, winning three matches in a single competition for the first and only time this year.

He beat players such as Marek Gngel, Beibit Zhukayev, and Ryan Peniston, ultimately losing to Francisco Cerundolo.

At the recently played Cincinnati Open, he was unable to make it out of the qualifying stages, resulting in a shambolic end to his participation.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Marc-Andrea Huesler head-to-head

Hubert Hurkacz and Marc-Andrea Huesler are yet to face each other in their careers so far.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Marc-Andrea Huesler odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Hubert Kurkacz Marc-Andrea Huesler

Odds will be updated when released.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Marc-Andrea Huesler prediction

In an exciting first-round US Open showdown between Hurkacz and Huesler, the Pole is expected to make it to the next round. Considering the run of form Hurkacz has been on in the last few months, he will make it tough for Huesler to cope with when they face off on Monday.

Hurkacz is a fantastic player when it comes to first serves, and he also has the ability to change defense into attack in any phase of the game.

Taking nothing away from Huesler, he is also a great hitter of all time but lacks the cutting edge and the sharpness in terms of hitting, considering his last few performances.

Huesler has a great serve as well, with the help of which he won several matches at the start of the year. But since then, the number of aces per match has reduced considerably.

Hurkacz is expected to win the match easily and progress to the next round, with his ability to manipulate and tire down the opponent set to be a clinical factor behind the victory.

Pick: Hubert Hurkacz to win in four sets.

