US Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Kaja Juvan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (Q) Kaja Juvan

Date: Friday, September 1

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Iga Swiatek vs Kaja Juvan preview

Swiatek is into the third round.

Top seed Iga Swiatek takes on Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan for a place in the US Open's second week.

World No. 1 Swiatek came out unscathed from a rather tricky outing with Australia's Daria Saville, who broke serve in the very first game.

Swiatek recouped the break to lead 4-2, only to lose serve again before reeling off the next two games to take the opener. Unlike the first set, a lone break in the fifth game sufficed as Swiatek served out victory.

Although she was far from impeccable on serve, Swiatek feasted on her opponent's second delivery, winning 17/18 points, which would prove to be Saville's undoing in the pair's second meeting.

It was the Pole's 55th win in 64 matches this year. The 22-year-old is now 15-3 at Flushing Meadows, having won her last nine matches. Swiatek had defeated Rebecca Peterson in the first round for the loss of just one game.

Meanwhile, the 145th-ranked Juvan had a tough outing against American Lauren Davies, dropping the opener in a tiebreak. Juvan, though, fought back, taking the second set for the loss of four games to restore parity.

The Slovenian dropped three games in the decider to reach the third round at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

Juvan has won five straight matches, including three in qualifying, having beaten 29th seed Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round. She's now 6-5 on the season and 4-3 at Flushing Meadows.

Iga Swiatek vs Kaja Juvan head-to-head

Swiatek has won both her meetings with Juvan, including their last clash in the 2021 Roland Garros first round.

Iga Swiatek vs Kaja Juvan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Moneyline (over/under) Iga Swiatek Kaja Juvan

The odds will be updated when they release.

Iga Swiatek vs Kaja Juvan prediction

Juvan is into the third round for the first time.

Both Swiatek and Juvan are quintessential baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Switek is one of the biggest servers and most powerful hitters on the tour and is blessed with elite athleticism and a penchant to hit winners from seemingly inconceivable angles. Juvan, meanwhile, has more modest weapons.

Moreover, Swiatek enjoys the edge because of her superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially at Grand Slams, where she has won four.

Meanwhile, Juvan is entering the third round of a Major for the first time. Considering all these factors, expect Swiatek to coast to another facile win.

Pick: Swiatek in straight sets.