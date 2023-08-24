US Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Peterson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Peterson

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Swiatek is looking to go back-to-back in New York.

Top seed Iga Swiatek opens her campaign for back-to-back US Open titles against Sweden's Rebecca Peterson.

World No. 1 Swiatek is in the midst of another impressive campaign, winning 53 of her 62 matches and four titles. The 22-year-old is coming off a three-set loss to eventual champion Coco Gauff in the Cincinnati Open semifinal last week.

She won her first title of the year in Doha but lost in the final in Dubai. Swiatek's hopes of another Sunshine Double were dashed by Elena Rybakina in the Indian Wells semifinals before Swiatek defended her Stuttgart title.

Swiatek lost in the Madrid final but won her third title at Roland Garros. She then reached her maiden quarterfinal at Wimbledon before winning her fourth title of the year in Warsaw. Having lost in the semis at the Canadian Open and Cincinnati, she arrives at Flushing Meadows, where she has a 13-3 record.

Meanwhile, the 92nd-ranked Peterson has a 19-13 record in 2023 and is coming off a quarterfinal run at the Chicago Challenger this week. In her last tour-level appearance, the 28-year-old made the second round at the Swedish Open.

Her last Grand Slam main draw appearance was at Wimbledon this year, where she lost in the first round. Peterson has a 3-6 record at the US Open, losing in the opening hurdle the last three years.

Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Peterson head-to-head

The two have never locked horns before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Peterson odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Iga Swiatek Rebecca Peterson

The odds will be updated when they release.

Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Peterson prediction

Peterson has never been beyond the second round at the US Open.

Both players are quintessential baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Swiatek is one of the biggest servers and hardest hitters on tour and has elite athleticism, while Peterson has more modest weapons. The Pole also takes the edge because of her superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially at the Majors.

The two players haven't met before, but anything but a straightforward win for Swiatek would be a huge surprise.

Pick: Swiatek in straight sets