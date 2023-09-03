US Open 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jannik Sinner vs (12) Alexander Zverev

Date: September 4, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 US Open.

World No. 6 Jannik Sinner will face off against Alexander Zverev in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open on Monday.

Sinner ousted Yannick Hanfmann and Lorenzo Sonego to book a third round showdown against three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka. The Italian nabbed the first set with relative ease and aside from a few minor hiccups, was in control of the play.

Wawrinka then raised his level to capture the second set and level the contest. Sinner squandered an early lead in the third set, but recovered in time to claim the set and stop a resurgent Swiss from making a comeback.

The fourth set wasn't as competitive with Sinner taking charge of the reins completely by now. He broke Wawrinka's serve twice to win the match 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Zverev defeated Aleksandar Vukic and Daniel Altmaier to make it to the third round, where he took on Grigor Dimitrov. The two split the first couple of sets evenly, which featured some impeccable shotmaking and each player coming out on top in the tie-break.

While the two sets took a total of two and half hours to be decided, the next two sets went by rather quickly. Zverev dropped just one game in each of them to win the match 6-7 (2), 7-6 (8), 6-1, 6-1.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Zverev leads Sinner 3-1 in the head-to-head. The German won their previous encounter at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters in three sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev odds

Player Moneyline Jannik Sinner -175 Alexander Zverev +135

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 US Open.

Zverev was challenged by Dimitrov for the first two sets, after which the latter faded physically and mentally. It made things a lot easier for the German, who scored a solid win. He rained down 15 aces and won 70% of his first serve points.

Zverev also hit just a lone double fault, a rarity for him in such a lengthy match. Sinner played a decent match to make it past Wawrinka, but committed 61 unforced errors. The Italian will need to clean up his act going forward.

After winning their very first encounter, Sinner has since lost his next three matches against Zverev, including one at the 2021 US Open. The German is unfazed by his younger opponent's ballstriking and is able to outplay him in important points to get the better of him.

Zverev seems to be closer to his pre-injury level these days, so Sinner will have his hands full trying to figure out a way to outmaneuver him. The German is prone to some serving lapses and cheap errors when under pressure. If he's able to keep those in check, he could further extend his winning record against the Italian.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in four sets.