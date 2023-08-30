US Open 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego

Date: August 31, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 US Open.

Compatriots Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego will square off in the second round of the 2023 US Open on Thursday.

Sinner took on World No. 54 Yannick Hanfmann in his opener. The former went 3-0 up in the first set courtesy of an early break. The Italian also held four set points on his opponent's serve at 5-2, but couldn't convert any of them.

Nevertheless, Sinner wrapped up the set on his own serve in the following game. He cruised through the next couple of sets as he dropped just one game in each of them to score a 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Sonego was up against qualifier Nicholas Moreno de Alboran in the first round. The Italian built up a 4-1 lead in the first set and never looked back after that to clinch the set.

Sonego led by a break twice in the second set, but Moreno de Alboran fought back on each occasion to level the score. The Italian snagged a break for the third time and didn't squander the lead this time to claim the set.

Sonego broke Moreno de Alboran's serve twice to go 4-0 up in the third set. This deficit proved to be too much for his opponent to recover from and the 28-year old soon won the match 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Sinner leads Sonego 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Halle Open in three sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -550 +1.5 (-1200) Over 36.5 (-110) Lorenzo Sonego +375 -1.5 (+550) Under 36.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Lorenzo Sonego at the 2023 US Open.

Sinner played a pretty dominant match to oust Hanfmann. He didn't drop his serve even once and erased all four break points that he faced with ease. The 22-year old struck 30 winners compared to 22 unforced errors.

Sonego was tested slightly by Moreno de Alboran, who was contesting his maiden Major main draw match. The disparity in their experience and level was quite evident as the Italian managed to outplay his opponent during important points.

Sonego has been bested by his younger countryman Sinner twice so far. The former did manage to make their previous encounter a bit more competitive, but things could be different this time around.

Sinner won the Canadian Open prior to arriving in New York, while Sonego won just a single match across two tournaments in the lead-up to the US Open. The 28-year old also hasn't performed too well here in the past.

Sonego's win over Moreno de Alboran was just his third at the US Open. He has never been beyond the second round here as well. Taking this into account, Sinner is likely to extend his winning record against his compatriot.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.