US Open 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jannik Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka

Date: September 2, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Jannik Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka preview

Sinner at the 2023 US Open.

World No. 6 Jannik Sinner will square off against three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka in the third round of the 2023 US Open on Saturday.

Sinner scored a straight sets win over Yannick Hanfmann to book a second round showdown against fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego. The 22-year-old drew first blood in the opening set to go 3-1 up and held on to the lead to clinch the set.

Sinner upped the ante in the second set as he broke Sonego's serve on two occasions to claim the set. The former was in total control of the match at this point and a single break of serve in his favor in the third set helped him score a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win.

Wawrinka, meanwhile, knocked out Yoshihito Nishioka to make it to the second round, where he took on 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry. The Swiss bagged a closely contested first set after gaining the upper hand in the tie-break.

However, Wawrinka lost the second set in the tie-break despite having a set point. The former US Open champion bounced back with ease as he took control of the reins once again from the next set. He outplayed Etcheverry for the rest of the match to win 7-6 (6), 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka head-to-head

Sinner leads Wawrinka 3-2 in the head-to-head. The Italian won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Indian Wells Masters in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -650 +1.5 (-1600) Over 35.5 (-110) Stan Wawrinka +425 -1.5 (+625) Under 35.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka prediction

Stan Wawrinka at the 2023 US Open.

Wawrinka initially had the upper hand in his rivalry against Sinner as he won their first couple of meetings, including one at the US Open. The young Italian has since turned the tables on the Swiss veteran, though, as he has triumphed in their last three showdowns.

Sinner has won their last couple of matches with ease, dropping just four and five games during their encounters in Rotterdam and Indian Wells respectively. Wawrinka has managed to break the 22-year-old's serve just twice across those two matches.

With Sinner yet to drop his serve this week, it won't be easy for Wawrinka to accomplish the feat. The Italian lost just 10 points on serve in the previous round against Sonego.

Sinner's ballstriking and overall gameplay has improved significantly since he first faced Wawrinka. Given the form displayed by the youngster in his first couple of matches, he should be able to get the better of the three-time Grand Slam champion to advance further.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.