US Open 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Yannick Hanfmann preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jannik Sinner vs Yannick Hanfmann

Tournament: US Open 2023

Date: Monday, August 28

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Jannik Sinner vs Yannick Hanfmann preview

Jannik Sinner hits a backhand at the 2023 Miami Masters

Sixth seed Jannik Sinner will begin his 2023 US Open campaign against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann on Monday.

Sinner has been in good form since the start of the 2023 season, having won two titles this year while registering a 41-12 win-loss record on the ATP tour. The Italian has been one of the most consistent players this year, as evidenced by his performances on all three surfaces — grasscourt, clay and hardcourt.

The Italian's best performances in 2023, however, have come on hardcourts. At the Australian Open in January, Sinner lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in a nail-biting five-setter in the fourth round. He did well during the Sunshine Double, reaching the semifinals and the final in Indian Wells and Miami Masters, respectively.

Sinner defeated his arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz in Miami from a set down. And while he was eventually denied by hardcourt specialist Daniil Medvedev in the final, he redeemed himself at this year's Canadian Open. The 22-year-old was in fine form all week, dropping just one set en route to his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title.

Hanfmann, meanwhile, has had a mixed season in 2023. He had great results on claycourts this year, winning 28 of his 42 tour matches on the surface (qualifying included). However, the German has failed to make an impact on hardcourts.

In the Australian Open, Hanfmann emerged from qualifying and took a two sets to love lead in his first round fixture. However, he squandered his lead as Australia's Rinky Hijikata completed a remarkable turnaround. The German's most recent appearance was a first round defeat against Juan Manuel Cerundolo at the Winston-Salem Open.

Jannik Sinner vs Yannick Hanfmann head-to-head

The first-round match in New York will be the first-ever meeting between Sinner and Hanfmann, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Yannick Hanfmann odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (under/over) Jannik Sinner Yannick Hanfmann

(The odds will be updated when they release).

Jannik Sinner vs Yannick Hanfmann prediction

Yannick Hanfmann hits a forehand

Sinner has an aggressive game with very few weaknesses; his backhand in particular is among the best in the world, thanks to his ability to hit both flat and top-spin strokes off it. The 22-year-old can also create some incredible angles with his forehand, and has good spot serving skills to get him out of trouble when he's facing break points on his service games.

Hanfmann has powerful groundstrokes as well. The German, however, cannot impart much spin from the back of the court - which is something that could end up hurting him against Sinner.

The Italian has great foot speed and is always ready to get into long rallies. He will most likely have the upper-hand in baseline exchanges, considering how his lower-ranked opponent may have a tough time in overpowering him from the back of the court.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets