US Open 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi preview

Pegula at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Home favorite Jessica Pegula will take on Camila Giorgi in the first round of the 2023 US Open.

Pegula has been rather consistent across singles and doubles this season. At the Majors, she has reached the quarterfinals in singles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. She also made it to the semifinals in doubles in Melbourne as well as the French Open.

Pegula has won one title this year, which was rather recent too. She captured her second WTA 1000 title at the Canadian Open a couple of weeks ago. The American also finished as the runner-up at the Qatar Open in singles, while bagging the title there in doubles.

Pegula's partnership with Coco Gauff has yielded successful results elsewhere too. The duo won the Miami Open and reached the finals in Madrid and Rome. The 29-year old reached a career-high ranking of No. 2 in doubles as a result.

Giorgi emerged victorious at the Merida Open in February to claim her fourth career title, and her first since August 2021. Her performances at the Majors regressed as the year went by, with a third round exit from the Australian Open followed by a second round loss at the French Open.

Giorgi then crashed out in the first round of Wimbledon. The Italian didn't fare any better at the WTA 1000 tournaments. Her only other noteworthy result was a quarterfinal appearance at the Eastbourne International.

Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

The two have faced off seven times in WTA main draw matches. Pegula leads Giorgi 6-1 in the head-to-head. The former won their most recent encounter following the latter's mid-match retirement at the 2023 French Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi odds

Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Camila Giorgi at the 2023 Eastbourne International.

Pegula has cemented her status as one of the most consistent players on the women's tour. Giorgi, on the other hand, has been quite up and down for most of the season.

Giorgi's aggressive brand of tennis has failed to make a dent in Pegula's defense so far. The big-hitting Italian's ballstriking is a treat to watch when on, but when met with some capable resistance, she's unable to come up with a back-up plan on the fly.

Pegula has won twice as many matches as Giorgi this year and has defeated the Italian twice as well this season. Based on their form, the American will be expected to make a winning start to her campaign here.

Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in straight sets.