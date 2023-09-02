US Open 2023: Karolina Muchova vs Wang Xinyu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Karolina Muchova vs Wang Xinyu

Date: September 3, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Karolina Muchova vs Wang Xinyu preview

Karolina Muchova advances to the round of 16 at US Open 2023

In a highly anticipated Round of 16 showdown at the 2023 US Open, 10th-ranked Karolina Muchova is set to face 53rd-ranked Xinyu Wang on September 3rd.

Karolina Muchova is experiencing a career-best year, boasting a remarkable 36-12 record for the season. This consistency has been evident in her straight-sets victories throughout the tournament, most recently against Taylor Townsend, where she clinched a 7-6 (7-0), 6-3 win.

Having reached her first-ever Grand Slam final at this year’s French Open, Muchova is eyeing her fifth quarter-final spot in major tournaments. Her prowess on hard courts is notable, with a 21-8 win-loss record this year, and she has showcased impressive service stats, winning almost 75% of her service games.

Muchova's last ten matches have resulted in eight wins, and she has shown resilience, bagging 50% of her wins in straight sets while the other half came with a one-set loss. She's a player who knows how to maintain her form in tight situations.

On the other side, Xinyu Wang is making waves at a young age. Achieving her first-ever fourth-round appearance in a Grand Slam, the 21-year-old Chinese player has an impressive 31-19 seasonal record.

Most recently, she has won 12 of her last 13 matches, a streak that included an ITF title and a quarterfinal finish in Cleveland. Wang has shown her ability to rally from behind, as demonstrated in her last win against Anna Karolína Schmiedlová.

Wang’s hard-court performance this season is solid, winning 16 out of 26 matches. In her serve and return games on hard courts, she has secured 67.2% and 35.8% respectively.

Wang's recent ten-match tally is impressive with nine wins, five of which came in straight sets, giving her a win percentage of 55.6% in those matches.

Karolina Muchova vs Wang Xinyu head-to-head

Karolina Muchova and Xinyu Wang have yet to face each other on the professional tour, making their upcoming match at the 2023 US Open a first-time encounter.

Karolina Muchova vs Wang Xinyu odds

Karolina Muchova vs Wang Xinyu prediction

Wang Xinyu plays a backhand at US Open 2023

In the upcoming Round of 16 match at the US Open 2023, Karolina Muchova is set to face Xinyu Wang for the first time. Muchova brings her A-game this season with a 36-12 win-loss record and is no stranger to the Grand Slam pressure, having reached four major quarterfinals in her career.

Her hard-court record this season is formidable, standing at 21-8, and she boasts a service game win rate of 74.9%.

Wang, however, arrives with momentum, notching a 12-1 streak in her last 13 matches. Her season record is 31-19, with a 16-10 record on hard courts.

Wang's service game win rate is lower than Muchova's at 67.2%, but her recent form can't be discounted.

Muchova's superior Grand Slam experience and hard-court statistics tilt the scales in her favor. Wang will be eager to prove her mettle but will have to outperform her season statistics to do so.

Pick: Karolina Muchova to win in straight sets.