US Open 2023: Lesia Tsurenko vs Bianca Andreescu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: Lesia Tsurenko vs Bianca Andreescu

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Lesia Tsurenko vs Bianca Andreescu preview

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

World No. 45 Lesia Tsurenko will square off against World No. 51 Bianca Andreescu in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

The Ukranian has made an encouraging start to the season, collecting 33 wins from 45 matches and a runner-up finish at the Thailand Open. She also reached the fourth round at the French Open and Wimbledon.

The 34-year-old will enter the US Open on the back of early exits at the National Bank Open and Western and Southern Open.

She couldn't get past Taylor Townsend in the first round of the qualifiers in Cincinnati. The American outplayed Tsurenko in three sets (6-1, 4-6, 6-3).

Citi Open - Day 3 Hardcourt season

Bianca Andreescu, on the other hand, has amassed 15 wins from 31 matches this season, including a semifinal run at the Thailand Open. She also reached the fourth round at the Miami Open and the third round at Wimbledon.

The Canadian is yet to register her first win of the hardcourt season. She will enter the US Open on the back of a three-match losing streak, including early exits in Washington and Montreal.

Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi decieved her in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, in the first round of the Canada Open.

Lesia Tsurenko vs Bianca Andreescu head-to-head

Tsurenko leads the head-to-head against Andreescu 3-0. She defeated the Canadian most recently at the 2023 French Open in straight sets (third round).

Lesia Tsurenko vs Bianca Andreescu odds

Lesia Tsurenko vs Bianca Andreescu prediction

Citi Open - Day 3: Bianca Andreescu

The first round of the 2023 US Open promises an intriguing matchup between Lesia Tsurenko and Bianca Andreescu.

Tsurenko, currently ranked 45th in the world, brings a wealth of experience to the court, and her solid start to the season demonstrates her ability to compete at a high level.

The Ukrainian's consistent baseline game, coupled with her ability to mix up her shots, will likely pose a challenge for Andreescu. Expect her to rely on her strong defensive skills and counterpunching abilities to frustrate her opponent.

Andreescu, on the other hand, is known for her aggressive style of play and never-say-die attitude. Despite a recent string of losses, her semifinal run at the Thailand Open and her previous success in Grand Slam tournaments highlight her potential.

She possesses a powerful forehand and the ability to dictate play with her aggressive shot-making. The Canadian will likely look to take control of the match by dictating the pace and using her variety of shots to keep Tsurenko off balance.

Both players have their strengths and weaknesses. Tsurenko's experience and consistency may give her an edge, especially considering her previous victories over Andreescu.

However, Andreescu's aggressive style and fighting spirit cannot be underestimated. If she can find her rhythm and maintain her composure, she has the potential to turn the tables on Tsurenko.

Ultimately, in a closely contested battle, the tie will be tilted towards Tsurenko. Her ability to absorb pressure and exploit Andreescu's occasional inconsistency may prove decisive.

Andreescu's determination to break her losing streak could lead to an upset, but it is most likely that Tsurenko sneaks past the Canadian in the first round.

Pick: Tsurenko to win in three sets.