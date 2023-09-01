US Open 2023: Liudmila Samsonova vs Madison Keys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Liudmila Samsonova vs (17) Madison Keys

Date: September 2, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Liudmila Samsonova vs Madison Keys preview

Liudmila Samsonova at the 2023 US Open.

Top 20 players Liudmila Samsonova and Madison Keys are set to battle it out in the third round of the 2023 US Open on Saturday.

Samsonova defeated Claire Liu in straight sets to set up a second round date against Tamara Korpatsch. The Russian kicked things off by securing a break of serve and concluded the first set in similar fashion to take it.

Korpatsch commenced the second set by securing a break of serve, but her resistance crumbled immediately after that. Samsonova bagged the next four games to go 4-1 up and wrapped up the match within the next few minutes to win 6-3, 6-3.

Keys eased past Arantxa Rus to reach the second round, where she faced Yanina Wickmayer, who had reached the semifinals here back in 2009. The American barely broke a sweat to capture the first set as she dropped just one game in it.

The second set was also a walk in the park for Keys as she reeled off five consecutive games to win the match 6-1, 6-2.

Liudmila Samsonova vs Madison Keys head-to-head

The two have split their previous couple of meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Keys won their most recent encounter at the 2022 Adelaide International in three sets.

Liudmila Samsonova vs Madison Keys odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Liudmila Samsonova +100 -1.5 (+200) Over 21.5 (-135) Madison Keys -125 +1.5 (-300) Under 21.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Liudmila Samsonova vs Madison Keys prediction

Keys at the 2023 US Open.

Both played quite well in the previous round, especially Keys. The American didn't lose her serve even once and won 77% of her first serve points. She also hit 20 winners against 12 unforced errors.

Samsonova's stats were almost similar to Keys' as well. Both players are known for their powerful hitting from the baseline along with their efficient serving. Both of their previous matches have gone the distance as well.

If both play at a high level, this contest could be a masterclassi in first strike tennis. However, the two are equally capable of going off the rails with some cheap errors, leading to their downfall.

Keys prefers to duke it out against fellow big-hitters compared to players who employ defensive tactics. She generally plays at a high level at the US Open as well, having finished as the runner-up here back in 2017 to Sloane Stephens. As such, she'll have a slight edge to win this encounter.

Pick: Madison Keys to win in three sets.