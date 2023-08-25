US Open 2023: Madison Keys vs Arantxa Rus preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Madison Keys vs Arantxa Rus

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Date: Monday, August 28

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Madison Keys vs Arantxa Rus preview

17th seed Madison Keys will take on Arantxa Rus in the first round of the 2023 US Open on Monday, August 28.

The American has made a decent start to her season, chalking up 28 wins from 39 matches and title-winning runs at the United Cup and the Eastbourne International. She also reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, the Dubai Tennis Championships, and the Citi Open in Washington.

The 28-year-old will enter the US Open on the back of early exits at the Canada Open and the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Belgian player Elise Mertens beat her in the first round in Cincinnati in a close three-set contest 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

On the other hand, Arantxa Rus has had an encouraging season so far, garnering 47 wins from 61 matches and title-winning runs at the Hamburg European Open, W40 The Hague, W40 Anapoima, and the La Bisbal D Emporda. She also reached the semifinals at the W100 Maspalomas Gran Canaria.

The 32-year-old will enter the US Open on the back of a first-round exit at the Chicago Challenger. Ukrainian player Kateryna Baindl outfoxed her in straight sets in the first round 7-6(5), 6-3.

Madison Keys vs Arantxa Rus head-to-head

Keys leads the head-to-head against Rus 1-0. She defeated the Dutch at the 2020 Australian Open in straight sets.

Madison Keys vs Arantxa Rus odds

Madison Keys vs Arantxa Rus prediction

In an exciting first-round encounter at the 2023 US Open, 17th-seed Madison Keys will face off against Arantxa Rus. Both players bring their unique skill sets to the table, promising an intriguing battle on the hard courts of New York.

Keys, a seasoned American player, has had a decent season so far, showcasing her powerful groundstrokes and aggressive style of play. With 28 wins under her belt, including title-winning runs at two tournaments this year, Keys has proved her ability to perform at a high level. Her strong performance at Wimbledon, reaching the quarterfinals, further highlights her potential.

On the other hand, Arantxa Rus, a 32-year-old Dutch player, has enjoyed a successful season, accumulating an impressive 47 wins. Rus has displayed consistency and versatility, with title-winning runs at various tournaments. Her ability to adapt to different playing conditions and opponents makes her a tricky competitor.

Keys is likely to rely on her powerful serve and aggressive groundstrokes to dictate play and put pressure on Rus. Her ability to hit winners from all areas of the court will be a key factor in her game plan. Rus, meanwhile, will aim to counter Keys' aggression with her defensive skills and counterpunching abilities. She will look to extend rallies, forcing Keys into errors and capitalizing on any opportunities that arise.

Considering their recent form and head-to-head record, Madison Keys enters the match as the favorite. Her experience on the big stage and past record at the US Open give her an edge. Rus has the ability to have a say in this match-up, but Keys should be able to tackle whatever comes her way and secure her place in the next round.

Pick: Keys to win in straight sets.