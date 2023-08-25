US Open 2023: Maria Sakkari vs Rebeka Masarova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Maria Sakkari vs Rebeka Masarova

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Maria Sakkari vs Rebeka Masarova preview

Maria Sakkari retrieves a ball at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open

World No. 8 Maria Sakkari will be looking to reach the second round of the 2023 US Open when she takes on Spain's Rebeka Masarova.

Sakkari is in desperate need of some good results at the big tournaments this year. The Greek has underperformed massively in 2023, failing to make in-roads at big events apart from her semifinal run in Indian Wells earlier this year.

She has also lost two of her last three matches since dropping a career-seventh WTA tour final to Coco Gauff in Washington earlier this month. Having said that, the 28-year-old is likely to do well at the US Open, considering that the New York Slam is her most successful Major tournament.

Masarova, meanwhile, announced herself on the Hologic WTA tour at the beginning of 2023. Having qualified for the WTA 250 event in Auckland, the Spaniard subsequently beat top players like Sloane Stephens, Karolina Muchova and Anna Blinkova to reach the final, where she lost to Gauff.

The 24-year-old has reached a couple of semifinals on the main tour since then, with her best run coming in the form of a runner-up finish to Danka Kovinic at the W100 tournament in Oeiras.

Maria Sakkari vs Rebeka Masarova head-to-head

Sakkari leads Masarova 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the Hologic WTA tour. The two faced off in the third round of the 2023 Madrid Open, where the Greek came from a set down to beat her less experienced opponent.

Maria Sakkari vs Rebeka Masarova odds

Maria Sakkari vs Rebeka Masarova prediction

Rebeka Masarova strikes a backhand

Although Sakkari hasn't won a big tournament yet, she has been pegged as an elite player over the last few years. The Greek is a very good all-round player; she plays solid groundstrokes from the baseline, while also possessing a reliable serve.

Her return is also good, thanks to her positional awareness on the court. The only facet of her game that has constantly let her down is her shot selection, especially on crucial points.

Masarova, on her part, can strike the ball quite hard and clean from both wings. Her signature shot is her down-the-line backhand, which often wrongfoots her opponents as they track back to the center of the baseline. Having said that, she often struggles for consistency and makes uncharacteristic errors under pressure.

The key for Sakkari in this match will be to absorb Masarova's punishing groundstrokes and just redirect them back to the Spaniard. The Greek doesn't have her opponent's easy power, but her tactical acumen will likely ensure she douses the World No. 74's challenge.

Pick: Maria Sakkari to win in straight sets.