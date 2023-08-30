US Open 2023: Michael Mmoh vs John Isner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: Michael Mmoh vs John Isner

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Date: Thursday, August 31

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Michael Mmoh vs John Isner preview

World No. 89 Michael Mmoh will take on World No. 157 John Isner in the second round of the US Open on Thursday.

Mmoh has had a modest season so far, chalking up 12 wins from 21 matches and a quarterfinal run at the Delray Beach Open. He also reached the third round at the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old entered the US Open on the back of a last 16 finish at the Winston-Salem Open. He began his campaign at the New York Major by stunning the 11th seed Karen Khachanov in straight sets 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. With this remarkable start, Mmoh will undoubtedly carry a sense of confidence as he advances to the next round.

On the other hand, John Isner hasn't featured much on the ATP tour this year, registering nine wins from 22 matches and a runners-up finish at the Dallas Open. He also reached the semifinals at the Newport Hall of Fame Open.

The American entered the US Open on the back of early exits at the Los Cabos Open and the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. He began his campaign with a hard-fought win over Facundo Diaz Acosta, overpowering the Argentinian 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(1).

Michael Mmoh vs John Isner head-to-head

The head-to-head between Mmoh and Isner is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the ATP tour.

Michael Mmoh vs John Isner odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Michael Mmoh -110 +1.5(-210) Over 41.5(-135) John Isner -120 -1.5(+150) Under 41.5(-105)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Michael Mmoh vs John Isner prediction

The second round of the 2023 US Open presents an intriguing matchup between Michael Mmoh and John Isner. With both players aiming to advance further in the tournament, their clash promises to be a battle of contrasting styles and skill sets.

Mmoh, currently ranked 89th in the world, has displayed steady progress throughout the season. His aggressive baseline game, coupled with accurate groundstrokes, has troubled opponents in the past. The American will also be determined to follow up his recent victory over 11th seed Karen Khachanov with a solid performance.

On the other hand, Isner is known for his towering height and booming serve. His powerful serves often put his opponents under immense pressure throughout the match. Although he hasn't had a remarkable season so far, his experience and familiarity with the hard court surface make him a dangerous opponent.

Interestingly, the duo have never faced each other on the main tour, making this encounter even more interesting. While Mmoh's aggressive baseline game could trouble Isner, the latter's exceptional serving prowess and experience could pose a significant challenge for Mmoh.

Riding on his recent impressive performance, Mmoh is well-positioned to exploit Isner's occasional vulnerabilities during return games. His agility and exceptional fitness grant him an upper hand in court coverage as well, an area that isn't Isner's forte.

With Isner's impending retirement after the US Open, he will be motivated to give his all in this encounter, aiming to conclude his career on a positive note. However, facing Mmoh proves to be a stern challenge for Isner.

Pick: Mmoh to win in four sets.