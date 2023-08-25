US Open 2023: Ons Jabeur vs Camila Osorio preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Ons Jabeur vs Camila Osorio

Date: August 29, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Ons Jabeur vs Camila Osorio preview

Ons Jabeur at the 2023 Wimbledon.

World No. 5 Ons Jabeur will duel it out with Camila Osorio in the first round of the 2023 US Open on Tuesday.

Injuries haven't stopped Jabeur from playing her best whenever she's healthy. She was unable to build upon her semifinal finish in Adelaide as she lost in the second round of the Australian Open. After another couple of underwhelming results, the Tunisian claimed her first title of the year at the Charleston Open.

Jabeur then sustained an injury which forced her to retire from her semifinal match in Stuttgart. She still managed to reach the quarterifnals of the French Open later on. The Tunisian reached the Wimbledon final for the second year in a row, but lost to Marketa Vondrousova this time.

Jabeur was forced to miss the Canadian Open due to an injury, but returned to compete in Cincinnati. She made it to the quarterfinals there, but lost to Aryna Sabalenka and suffered another injury scare.

A semifinal appearance at the Lyon Open ranks as Osorio's best showing this season. She also made it to the fourth round of the Italian Open as a qualifier in another noteworthy result.

Osorio's preparation for the US Open has been quite bumpy. She failed to make it past the qualifying rounds in Cincinnati. To get some extra match play, she competed in a WTA 125 event, but lost in the first round to Storm Hunter.

Ons Jabeur vs Camila Osorio head-to-head

Jabeur leads Osorio 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter in the second round of the 2021 US Open in straight sets.

Ons Jabeur vs Camila Osorio odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ons Jabeur -650 +1.5 (-2000) Over 19.5 (-120) Camila Osorio +400 -1.5 (+700) Under 19.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ons Jabeur vs Camila Osorio prediction

Camila Osorio at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Jabeur has had to start all over again quite a few times this season due to numerous injuries, but she has prevailed over and over. She looked to be in decent shape in Cincinnati, but with her body acting up yet again, things are uncertain once more.

Osorio can be challenging to deal with. She's a thorough fighter and doesn't give up until the end. Making her opponents play that one extra shot which ultimately turns the point in her favor is the Colombian's modus operandi.

Jabeur has more tricks up her sleeve compared to Osorio. She's got the better serve and with her terrific variety of shots, she's even more lethal. She made light work of the Colombian the last time they faced off at the US Open, losing just one game the entire match.

Given how Jabeur has played this year, this could be another one-sided encounter as well in her favor, provided she's healthy enough to compete at a high level.

Pick: Ons Jabeur to win in straight sets.