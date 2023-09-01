US Open 2023: Ons Jabeur vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Ons Jabeur vs (31) Marie Bouzkova

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Date: Saturday, September 2

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Ons Jabeur vs Marie Bouzkova preview

Jabeur plays a backhand

Ons Jabeur will take on Marie Bouzkova in the third round of the US Open on Saturday.

Jabeur has had a hot and cold season so far, garnering 26 wins from 37 matches, including a title-winning run at the Charleston Open in April. She also secured a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and reached the semifinals at the Stuttgart Open.

The Tunisian entered the US Open on the back of a quarterfinal run at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. She began her campaign with a hard-fought win over Camila Osorio and then outlasted Linda Noskova in the second round.

Marie Bouzkova, on the other hand, has had a tough season, amassing 21 wins from 41 matches. Her best performance has been a quarterfinal appearance at the Western and Southern Open. She also reached the Round of 16 at the Italian Open and the Canadian Open.

The 25-year-old got past Ashlyn Krueger in straight sets in the first round in New York. She completely outclassed Petra Martic in the second round, breezing past the Croat for the loss of just three games.

Ons Jabeur vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head

Jabeur leads the head-to-head against Bouzkova 1-0. She defeated her 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 at Wimbledon last year.

Ons Jabeur vs Marie Bouzkova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ons Jabeur Marie Bouzkova

(The odds will be updated when released).

Ons Jabeur vs Marie Bouzkova prediction

Jabeur at the US Open

Jabeur will head into this third-round encounter as the favorite but Bouzkova is more than capable of causing an upset.

Jabeur's ability to mix up her shots and keep her opponents off balance will pose a mighty challenge for Bouzkova. The Czech player will have to maintain her concentration throughout the match to have any chance.

On the other hand, Bouzkova's consistency and accurate groundstrokes will test Jabeur's defensive skills. If Jabeur is even slightly off her game, she could be made to pay.

Bouzkova's determination and fighting spirit will be on full display against Jabeur, but the latter's talent and skill should see her through provided she can maintain her focus.

Pick: Jabeur to win in straight sets