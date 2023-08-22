US Open 2023 Qualifying: Coco Vandeweghe vs Eva Lys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Coco Vandeweghe vs Eva Lys

Date: August 23, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First Qualification Round

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor harcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Coco Vandeweghe vs Eva Lys preview

The opening round of the 2023 US Open qualifiers will have two fine strikers of the tennis ball — Coco Vandeweghe and Eva Lys — lock horns in an exciting encounter on Wednesday.

Vandeweghe, a former semifinalist at the tournament, has only managed intermittent appearances since 2019 due to a career-threatening ankle injury. She picked up her first main draw win for the season at the ATX Open, getting the better of compatriot Robin Montgomery in the opening round.

The American, however, has gone winless in main draw matches since. She did secure a few encouraging wins in the qualification rounds at Wimbledon and will look to repeat the same in New York.

Lys has posted encouraging results in recent weeks.

Lys, meanwhile, continues to make her way up the ranks. The German made her debut at her home event in Stuttgart last year and is already at the cusp of a top-100 debut.

A series of quarterfinal finishes at the Contrexeville, Hamburg and Warsaw — while wins over the likes of Mayar Sherif and Clara Burel — have seen her soar. The youngster has played only one Grand Slam main-draw match, a first round defeat against Cristina Bucsa at the Australian Open this year. She fell in the final round of qualifiers at the US Open last year, but will be hopeful of a better showing this time around.

Coco Vandeweghe vs Eva Lys head-to-head

Vandeweghe leads Lys in their current head-to-head with a 1-0 margin, having beaten the German at the 2022 Concord WTA 125k event in straight sets.

Coco Vandeweghe vs Eva Lys odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Coco Vandeweghe Eva Lys

(Odds to be updated when they are released)

Coco Vandeweghe vs Eva Lys prediction

Coco Vandeweghe fell in the qualification rounds at Wimbledon this year.

At her peak, Coco Vandeweghe was capable of going toe-to-toe with the best in the sport. Her 16 top-10 wins are testament to just that, but she has not beaten someone from that elite club in over five years.

In fact, her results in the lead-up to the US Open don't inspire too much confidence. Vandeweghe nonetheless feels at home on the American harcourts and will have the support of the home fans.

The key for Eva Lys will lie in her ability to stay aggressive. The German does possess big groundstrokes off both wings and will need to rely on those shots to keep her opponent on the backfoot.

A passive approach will only allow Vandeweghe to get comfortable on court. The American will fancy her chances the longer that the match draws, but given her recent form, she may find it difficult to hold up against Lys' barrage.

Prediction: Lys to win in two tight sets