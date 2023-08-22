US Open 2023 Qualifying: Hailey Baptiste vs Diana Shnaider preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Diana Shnaider vs Hailey Baptiste

Date: August 23, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First Qualification Round

Venue: New York City, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor harcourts

Prize money: $65,000,000

Hailey Baptiste vs Diana Shnaider preview

Hailey Baptiste will be looking to qualify for the US Open for the first time in her career this week

Home hope Hailey Baptiste will take on Russia's Diana Shnaider on Wednesday for a place in the second qualifying round at the US Open 2023.

Baptiste mostly plays on the ITF circuit, where she has had a respectable year. She recently won the W60 title on the hard-courts of Caserta, Italy, and finished as the runner-up at the W25 event in Boca Raton earlier in 2023.

The 21-year-old also did well at the Washington Open earlier this month, losing in the Round of 16 to Coco Gauff after beating former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the first round.

Baptiste had previously received a wildcard at the US Open in 2020 and 2021 due to her promising juniors career.

Diana Shnaider, meanwhile, is a WTA tour mainstay and has accumulated a 14-13 win-loss record in 2023. The 19-year-old Russian's best result on the tour came at the Australian Open in January, where she qualified for the main draw before losing to sixth seed Maria Sakkari in the second round.

Shnaider has featured in the main draw of a Major tournament twice, having qualified for this year's Australian Open and Roland Garros.

Hailey Baptiste vs Diana Shnaider head-to-head

Baptiste and Shnaider have never met on the WTA tour. The two did meet at the WTA Challenger event in Montevideo last year, where the 19-year-old defeated the American en route to bagging her only title at the level.

Hailey Baptiste vs Diana Shnaider odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hailey Baptiste Diana Shnaider

(Odds will be added when they are released).

Hailey Baptiste vs Diana Shnaider prediction

Diana Shnaider at this year's Roland Garros

The 21-year-old American has some big and spiny groundstrokes with which she likes to move her opponents around the court. Her backhand, in particular, is very precise, and she likes to take that shot on the rise to get on top of the rallies from the get-go.

Baptiste is also an agile mover with some great footwork, especially off the backfoot. It should be noted, however, that her groundstrokes can be very erratic. Shnaider, on the other hand, is a stable baseliner and uses her left-handed forehand to create advantageous angles on the court.

Baptiste's fitness will be put to the test against the Russian, who will likely move her around and force her to commit errors under pressure.

Pick: Diana Shnaider to win in three sets.