US Open 2023 Qualifying: Kevin Anderson vs Tomas Machac preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Kevin Anderson vs (19) Tomas Machac

Date: August 24, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Second Qualification Round

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Kevin Anderson vs Tomas Machac preview

Former US Open finalist Kevin Anderson continues his comeback to the sport at the qualifiers for the New York-based Slam. He will be taking on Czech Tomas Machac in an exciting second-round encounter on Thursday.

Anderson returned to the sport at the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships in July this year after having hung up his racket a little over a year ago in May 2022. He won two matches before falling short in the quarterfinals against Ugo Humbert.

The South African returned to New York — his most successful Grand Slam — using a protected ranking. He beat Ukraine's Oleksii Krutykh in the opening qualifying round and will look to build on the momentum.

Tomas Machac is the 19th seed.

Machac, meanwhile, has had a less-than-ideal lead-up to the US Open. The Czech, who first broke into the top 100 in December last year was on a steady rise up the ranks. He made his first Tour-level quarterfinal at Houston in April.

Results, however, have remained inconsistent since. The Czech has made early exits at Challenger tournaments over the last few weeks and will be looking to rediscover the winning formula here in New York.

Kevin Anderson vs Tomas Machac head-to-head

Anderson and Machac have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Kevin Anderson vs Tomas Machac odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Kevin Anderson Tomas Machac

(Odds to be updated when they are released)

Kevin Anderson vs Tomas Machac prediction

US Open has been a happy hunting ground for Anderson.

Kevin Anderson was clocking the 125-plus first serves in his opening match against Krutykh. He was also hitting the spots in the box resulting in a total of 12 aces and an 85% points won behind the delivery.

The serve was a major part of the South African's game back in the day and he will draw confidence from the fact that he is still able to win a fair few easy points behind it. His forehand also looked in good touch and he will step out looking to take control.

In stark contrast, Machac has made a name for himself despite his relatively poor first serve. The Czech, solid as he is from the baseline, does not possess an obvious weapon such as the Anderson serve. He, however, can go toe-to-toe with most in baseline exchanges.

That said, the lightning-quick conditions in New York will play more to Anderson's liking and if he can find his stride on serve, the former finalist should come through.

Prediction: Anderson to win in three sets.