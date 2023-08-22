US Open 2023 Qualifying: Maxime Cressy vs Vit Kopriva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (13) Maxime Cressy vs Vit Kopriva

Tournament: US Open 2023 Qualifying

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Date: August 23, 2023

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam qualifying

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: NA

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Maxime Cressy vs Vit Kopriva preview

Cressy is looking to qualify for the main draw.

13th seed Maxime Cressy gets his US Open qualifying campaign underway against Czech Vit Kopriva.

The 114th-ranked Cressy has won only nine of his 29 matches on the ATP Tour this year. After making the Australian Open second round and a surprise run to the Montpellier final, things have gone spectacularly downhill for the 26-year-old American.

Cressy made the second round at his next two stops (Rotterdam, Marseille) before losing 10 straight matches - going 0-5 during the claycourt swing. After reaching the Eastbourne second round, he won only one of his next five matches to drop out of the top 100.

The American lost in qualifying at the Canadian Open and Cincinnati but will hope for better luck at the US Open, where he has a 2-3 record. He played the qualifiers at Flushing Meadows as recently as 2021, reaching the second round in the main draw.

Meanwhile, World No. 198 Kopriva is yet to play on the ATP Tour this season. The 26-year-old fell in qualifying at all three Grand Slams this year but has fared better on the Challenger Tour.

Kopriva made the last four at Antalya and Sanremo before going all the way in Verona. He's looking to reach the main draw at Flushing Meadows for the first round, having fallen in the first round of qualifying in 2021.

Maxime Cressy vs Vit Kopriva head-to-head

The two players haven't met before at any level (including qualifying), so their head-to-head record reads 0-0.

Maxime Cressy vs Vit Kopriva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Maxime Cressy Vit Kopriva

The odds will be updated when they release.

Maxime Cressy vs Vit Kopriva prediction

Kopriva is looking to reach the main draw for the first time.

Both Cressy and Kopriva like to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar game styles. Both players are not renowned as the biggest servers or most powerful hitters on tour but move well.

Cressy, though, takes the edge because of his superior experience, especially on hardcourt, where he has gone 29-34. Kopriva has gone 1-1 in two matches on the surface.

Nevertheless, the younger Czech will fancy his chances, considering Cressy's wretched recent run - two wins in his last 19 matches (including qualifiers). Expect Kopriva to emerge victorious.

Pick: Kopriva in three sets