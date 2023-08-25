US Open 2023 Qualifying: Petra Kvitova vs Cristina Bucsa preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Petra Kvitova vs Cristina Bucsa

Date: Monday, August 28

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Petra Kvitova vs Cristina Bucsa preview

Two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova will open her 2023 US Open campaign against Cristina Bucsa on Monday.

Kvitova, the 11th seed at this year's tournament, comes into the Major after having underperformed at the two build-up events in Montreal (Round of 16) and Cincinnati (second round). The Czech player suffered losses to Belinda Bencic and Linda Noskova.

The early exits, however, do not take away from Kvitova's solid season. The southpaw's 27-10 win-loss for the season includes two big titles in Miami and Berlin. She will be looking to strike the same form heading into the season's final Major.

Bucsa 2022 US Open - Day 4

Bucsa, meanwhile, also finds herself in the midst of a breakthrough season. The Spaniard broke new ground by reaching the third round in Melbourne — with a big win over Bianca Andreescu — and has had a steady climb up the rankings over the last 12 months.

Bucsa also scored a major upset against Belinda Bencic at Cincinnati. While she went on to lose the next match, the Spaniard was quick to bounce back. She reached the semifinals at the Chicago Challenger before being forced to retire.

Petra Kvitova vs Cristina Bucsa head-to-head

Kvitova and Bucsa have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Petra Kvitova vs Cristina Bucsa odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Petra Kvitova Cristina Bucsa

(Odds to be updated when they are released)

Petra Kvitova vs Cristina Bucsa prediction

Kvitova will be the favorite on paper.

New York has not always been a happy hunting ground for Petra Kvitova, who struggles in the humid conditions given her asthma. Her performances, however, have improved significantly — she has gone 22-8 at the Slam since 2015, when she reached her first quarterfinal at the US Open.

When playing at her best, Kvitova can hit all the spots on serve, which was on show during her title runs in Miami and Berlin. Her presence among the leaders in service stats — with 196 aces and 77.5% service games won — are testament to her form.

Kvitova will, however, still need to be wary of Cristina Bucsa, whose game can be underestimated at times. The Spaniard does not give away too many free points and can also turn on the heat — especially off that lethal forehand wing.

That said, Bucsa has played a lot of matches recently and her retirement in Chicago raises concerns about match fitness. Even at a 100%, she will have to take the game to Kvitova to stand a chance in the rallies. For now, it should be smooth sailing for the Czech.

Prediction: Kvitova to win in two tight sets