US Open 2023 Qualifying: Tennys Sandgren vs Denis Kudla preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: Tennys Sandgren vs Denis Kudla

Tournament: US Open 2023 Qualifying

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Date: August 23, 2023

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam qualifying

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: NA

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Tennys Sandgren vs Denis Kudla preview

Sandgren opens his qualifying campaign on Wednesday.

Tennys Sandgren takes on compatriot Denis Kudla in an all-American first-round clash in the US Open qualifying.

World No. 212 Sandgren hasn't played on the ATP Tour this year. Most of his matches this season have come on the Challenger Tour or qualifying at ATP tournaments.

The 32-year-old started the season in the Nonthaburi 1 Challenger in Thailand, losing in the first round. Sandgren fared better at his next stop - Nonthaburi 2 Challenger - reaching the quarterfinal. The American would repeat the feat at Nonthaburi 3.

After reaching the Cleveland Challenger semis, the former Australian Open quarterfinalist stumbled in Delray Beach and Indian Wells qualifying. Sandgren's next quarterfinal on the Challenger Tour came in Tyler before he made the semifinal at Bloomfield Hill and Lexington.

Sandgren has a 3-5 record at the US Open and last played qualifying seven years ago. He has lost his last three main draw matches at Flushing Meadows, though.

Meanwhile, the 180th-ranked Kudla has won four of his nine matches on the ATP Tour this year. The 31-year-old made the second round at the Australian Open before failing to qualify for the main draw at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Kudla has reached Challenger quarterfinals at Monterrey, Seoul, Ilkley, and Bloomfield Hills. He has a 5-9 record at the US Open and his best run is a third-round showing in 2019. Kudla played the US Open qualifiers for the only time in 2011, losing in the third qualifying round.

Tennys Sandgren vs Denis Kudla head-to-head

They have never met on the ATP Tour, so their head-to-head record is 0-0.

Tennys Sandgren vs Denis Kudla odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Tennys Sandgren Denis Kudla

The odds will be updated when they release.

Tennys Sandgren vs Denis Kudla prediction

Kudla is playing the US Open qualifiers for the first time in 12 years.

Both Sandgren and Kudla are quintessentially baseliners and have similar game styles. Both players aren't the biggest servers or most powerful hitters on tour but move well.

The two do not have a hardcourt record to write home about, but Sandren has fared slightly better - going 30-46 and winning one title- while Kudla is only 39-86 on the surface.

Considering Sandgren's superior record on hardcourt, expect him to take the win.

Pick: Tennys Sandgren in straight sets